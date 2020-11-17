Long Read Sequencing Market : Growth Opportunity and Industry Revenue Analysis By Major Players 2020–2027

Long read sequencing is a technique used for the separation of genome sequences, which cannot be sequenced by short-read methods. Since the genome of most of the organisms is more extensive and cannot be read in a single stretch, long-read sequencing offers the benefit of obtaining better and longer reads. The technique provides various advantages in clinical analysis of various disorders owing to the interests such as improvements in genome assembly, detection of genome variants, and haplotype phasing, among others.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: BaseClear B.V., Bionano Genomics, Illumina, Inc., Longas Technologies, Oxford Nanopore Technologies., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Quantapore, Inc., Stratos Genomics, TATAA Biocenter

What is the Dynamics of Long Read Sequencing Market?

The long read sequencing market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to rising investments by key players in R&D activities related to long-read sequencing technologies, along with the rise in the cases of genetic disorders. Also, the benefits offered by long-read sequencing compared to short-read sequencing is expected to provide significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

What is the SCOPE of Long Read Sequencing Market?

The “Long Read Sequencing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the biotechnology industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of long read sequencing market with detailed market segmentation by product, workflow, application, end user, and geography. The long read sequencing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading long read sequencing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The long read sequencing market is segmented on the basis of product, workflow, application, and end user. Based on product the market is segmented as, consumables, instruments and services. On the basis of workflow, the market is segmented as, data analysis, pre-sequencing and sequencing. The long read sequencing market is categorized based on application such as cancer, rare diseases, genetic diseases, and infectious diseases. Similarly based on end users, the market is categorized as, research institutes, hospitals & clinics and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies.

What is the Regional Framework of Long Read Sequencing Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the long read sequencing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The long read sequencing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table Of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. LONG READ SEQUENCING MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. LONG READ SEQUENCING MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. LONG READ SEQUENCING MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. LONG READ SEQUENCING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – PRODUCT

8. LONG READ SEQUENCING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – WORKFLOW

9. LONG READ SEQUENCING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

10. LONG READ SEQUENCING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END USER

11. LONG READ SEQUENCING MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

