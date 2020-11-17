Serious Games Market 2027 Next Big Thing | Major Giants BreakAway, Designing Digitally, DIGINEXT, IBM Corporation, ImpactGames, Learning Nexus

Serious games are games designed and developed for a purpose beyond only entertainment. They utilize the motivation levers of game design such as curiosity, competition, individual challenge, collaboration, and game media, including video games or board games with physical representation, through 3D immersion and avatars, in order to enhance the motivation of participants to engage in complex or boring tasks. The increased requirement for user engagement across enterprises and consumer brands and growing usage of mobile-based educational games are boosting the growth of the serious games market. Moreover, an explosion of the digital world and emergence of social networks are expected to provide significant opportunities to serious games market to grow in the coming years. However, lack of awareness among the end-users is one of the restraints that is anticipated to hinder the market growth.

The “Global Serious Games Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the serious games market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global serious games market with detailed market segmentation by the platform, application, industry vertical, and geography. The global serious games market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the serious games market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global serious games market based on the platform, application, and industry vertical. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall serious games market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the market in these regions. Further, the report also includes ecosystem analysis for the serious games market.

