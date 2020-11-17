Esports Market: 3 Bold Projections for 2020 | Emerging Players- Activision Blizzard, CJ Corporation, Electronic Arts, Faceit, Gfinity, Modern Times Group MTG AB

Esports is a sports competition using video games. Esports often take the form of organized, multiplayer video game competitions. YouTube and Twitch have become central to driving the Esports market. The increasing popularity of video games across the globe and growing awareness about Esports are the significant factors that are driving the growth of the Esports market. Younger generations are highly connected to the internet and technology. This has paved the way for online gaming activities, which also propel the growth of the Esports market. Peoples are now taking a huge interest in Esports and investing their money and time in it. Moreover, growing awareness about Esports and peer-to-peer sharing has also accelerated the growth of the Esports market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Activision Blizzard, CJ Corporation, Electronic Arts, Faceit, Gfinity, Modern Times Group MTG AB, Namko Ltd., Nintendo, Turner Broadcasting System, Valve Corporation

What is the Dynamics of Esports Market?

Esports has the potential to be a more powerful branding medium than traditional sports because of the interactivity of streaming, hence, boosting the demand for the Esports market. Advancements in gaming technologies, increase in awareness about Esports due to attention given by worldwide publishers, investors, and broadcasters, which also fuels the growth of the Esports market. Nowadays, video games are preferred as compared to other sport and outdoor activities. Additionally, a growing number of events with large prize pools is a new trend seen in the Esports market that is further fueling the growth of the Esports market. An increase in the number of Esports enthusiast has foreseen during the last three years and is expected to increase in the upcoming year that drives the growth of the Esports market.

What is the SCOPE of Esports Market?

The “Global Esports Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Esports industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview Esports market with detailed market segmentation by revenue stream, game type, and geography. The global Esports market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Esports market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Esports market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global Esports market is segmented on the basis of revenue stream, game type. On the basis of revenue stream the market is segmented as media rights, tickets and merchandise, sponsorships and direct advertisements, publisher fees. On the basis of game type the market is segmented as arcade, action, sports, first person shooting (FPS), simulation, others.

What is the Regional Framework of Esports Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Esports market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Esports market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

