Asia Pacific Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Expected to Witness Highest during Period 2020-2027| Besco Medical, Inogen, Invacare Corporation, CAIRE Inc. (NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD)

The Asia Pacific Portable Oxygen Concentrators market is growing along with the Electronics and Semiconductor industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The APAC Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market is expected to reach US$ 610.17 million in 2027 from US$ 310.90 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.9% from 2020-2027.

A portable oxygen concentrator (POC) is a tool used to administer oxygen treatment to patients who need greater doses of oxygen than that in normal air. It’s comparable to a concentrators with home oxygen (OC), but is reduced in size and more mobile. These devices enable patients to carry their oxygen along with them and help them to continue their usual activities allowing the freedom to continue a normal lifestyle.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for portable oxygen concentrators market included in the report are, World Health Organization (WHO), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), and National Health Institutes.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Medical Device industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Portable Oxygen Concentrators assays in the market.

ASIA PACIFIC PORTABLE OXYGEN CONCENTRATORS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product Type

Continuous Flow

Pulse Flow

By Application

COPD

Asthma

Respiratory Distress Syndrome

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Homecare Settings

Others

By Geography

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Company Profiles

Besco Medical

INOGEN INC

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

CAIRE Inc. (NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD)

Invacare Corporation

