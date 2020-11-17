Latest Water Treatment Biocides Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2026: Ecolab Inc, Solenis, DuPont and more

Latest research report on “Water Treatment Biocides Market” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Water Treatment Biocides Market size is estimated to grow from USD 3.5 Billion in 2019 to USD 4.7 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.2%. This report spread across 161 Pages, Profiling 12 Companies and Supported with 113 Tables and 40 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Water Treatment Biocides Market:

Ecolab Inc. (US)

Solenis (US)

DuPont (US)

BWA Water Additives (UK)

Innovative Water Care (US)

Kemira Oyj (Finland)

SUEZ (France)

Nouryon (Netherlands)

Veolia (France)

Albemarle Corporation (US)

ICL Group (Israel)

LANXESS Group (Germany)

The market in the municipal water treatment application is driven mainly by the increasing demand for safe drinking water backed by the growing population and rapid urbanization. In addition, water treatment is necessary in order to overcome water scarcity challenges. Thus, the growing need for treating and reusing water has increased the use of biocides.

The North American water treatment biocides market is estimated to witness significant growth in terms of value, during the forecast period. This is due to the presence of key players, such as DuPont, Solenis, and Albemarle, among others in the region.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 46%, Tier 2 -31%, and Tier 3 – 23%

By Designation: C-Level – 46%, Director Level – 27%, and Others – 27%

By Region:APAC- 40%,North America – 25%, Europe- 15%,South America – 12%, Middle East & Africa – 8%

Competitive Landscape of Water Treatment Biocides Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

2.4 Emerging Companies

3 Strength of Product Portfolio

4 Business Strategy Excellence

5 Market Share Analysis

6 Competitive Situation and Trends

6.1 Expansion

6.2 New Product Launch

6.3 Merger and Acquisition

6.4 Contract & Agreement

6.5 Joint Venture

