Stoma/Ostomy Care Market 2020 Present Scenario on Growth Analysis and High Demand to 2025

The Ostomy Care Market is projected to reach USD 3.5 Billion by 2025 from USD 2.8 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. This report spread across 193 Pages, Profiling 15 Companies and Supported with 219 Tables and 27 figures are now available in this research.

Coloplast A/S (Denmark)

Hollister Incorporated (US)

ConvaTec Group plc (UK)

Braun (Germany)

ALCARE Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Nu-Hope (US)

Marlen Manufacturing & Development Company (US)

Welland Medical Limited (UK)

Baohe Ostomy Care (China)

Flexicare Medical Limited (UK)

Cymed (US)

Schena Ostomy Technologies Inc. (US)

Perma-Type Company Inc. (US)

3M (US)

Smith & Nephew (US)

Salts Healthcare (UK)

The ostomy accessories market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing skin problems due to frequent removal and re-application of skin barrier of ostomy bags and rising awareness about the care of peristomal skin.

By ostomy bag type, the ostomy care market is segmented into one-piece, two-piece, and skin barrier. Two-piece bags are expected to hold the largest share of the market in terms of volume in 2019.The major share of the segment is attributed to the advantages of these bags over one-piece bags and a rising number of ileostomy procedures.

By Company Type: Tier 1–45%, Tier 2–34%, and Tier 3– 21%

By Designation: C-level–47%, Director-level–33%, and Others–20%

By Region: North America–35%, Europe–32%, Asia Pacific–25%, Latin America–6%, and the Middle East & Africa–2%

1 Overview

2 Market Share Analysis

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 Product Launches

3.2 Acquisitions

3.3 Agreements

3.4 Expansions

4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

4.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping: Major Market Players (2019)

4.2 Visionary Leaders

4.3 Innovators

4.4 Dynamic Differentiators

4.5 Emerging Companies

