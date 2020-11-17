Polyurethane Adhesives Market History, Overview and Future Developments by 2024 Analysis and Forecast

Latest research report on “Polyurethane Adhesives Market” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Polyurethane adhesives market is projected to grow from USD 7.0 billion in 2019 to USD 9.1 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.6%, between 2019 and 2024. This report spread across 167 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 116 Tables and 41 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Polyurethane Adhesives Market:

Henkel AG & CO. KGAA

B. Fuller Company

3M Company

Arkema S.A

Sika AG

PU dispersions are viable alternatives to the conventional solvent-borne adhesives. Owing to the increasing governmental and environmental legislation to reduce the VOC emissions, the end users are rapidly moving from solvent-borne adhesives to PU-dispersion adhesives.

PU adhesives cater to glazing applications for automotive, rail, and marine industries, among others. Along with the window glass, PU-based elastic adhesives cover a long list of applications, such as tail molding, interior trims, roof panels, luggage compartment floor, front molding, sidewall assembly, and deck assembly.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type : Tier 1 – 46%, Tier 2 – 27%, and Tier 3 – 27%

: Tier 1 – 46%, Tier 2 – 27%, and Tier 3 – 27% By Designation : C Level – 37%, D Level – 36%, and Others – 27%

: C Level – 37%, D Level – 36%, and Others – 27% By Region : APAC – 37%, North America – 18%, Europe – 27%, South America- 9%,and the Middle East & Africa– 9%

Competitive Landscape of Polyurethane Adhesives Market:

