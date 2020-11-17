Comprehensive Report on Pneumatic Positioner Market 2019 | Size, Growth, Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2027

Pneumatic Positioner Market: Introduction

A pneumatic positioner is a force balance device used to adjust the position of valve actuators by using controlled pneumatic output pressure.

The application of pneumatic positioners in industrial automation for controlling the motion in valve actuators improves the productivity of the equipment.

Pneumatic Positioner Market Dynamics

The increasing demand for customized pneumatic positioners is considered to be a key factor fueling the growth of the pneumatic positioner market. Manufacturers of valve positioners are engaged in providing a wide range of customizable products in terms of coating and body material of the positioners to differentiate themselves from other leading vendors present in the market and to sustain in this competitive environment.

Wide availability of customizable products aid different end-users to select appropriate customized products as per their application requirements. For instance, vendors in the chemical and petrochemical industry select anti-corrosion coating enabled valve positioners as these positioners are exposed to numerous chemically harsh liquids.

Increasing usage of digital or smart valve positioners is another key trend gaining traction in the market. These positioners can analyze the functioning of the valves by collecting data about the valves. Therefore, manufacturers are able to produce analytical models which help to improve the operational efficiency of the plant.

Smart positioners are increasingly being adopted by end-users as it offers more operational efficiency than the other conventional positioners.

However, the fluctuation in prices of raw material for manufacturing pneumatic positioners is expected to limit the growth of the market in the upcoming years. Any volatility in raw material prices prevents manufacturing companies from adopting pneumatic positioners, thereby restraining the growth of the market.

Pneumatic Positioner Market: Segmentation Analysis

Based on product type, the global pneumatic positioner market can be bifurcated into linear positioner and rotary positioner.

Based on end-use, the global pneumatic positioner market can be divided into oil and gas, metals and mining, water and wastewater, chemical and petrochemical, and others.

The oil and gas industry is a prominent end-user of pneumatic positioner. Thus, this end-user segment accounted for major market share in 2018. This segment is projected to maintain its dominance in the global market throughout the forecast period.

Globally growing demand and consumption of oil has encouraged oil and gas companies to deal with several operations simultaneously that require to be properly planned, executed, observed, and maintained on time. Thus, oil and gas companies are always looking for improved and innovative ways to meet the growing energy demand as well as to enhance operational efficiency and reduce operating cost of the plant.

Thus, rising demand for energy across the world has augmented the number of installations of pneumatic positioners to support efficient operation of the oil and gas industry.

Europe to Lead the Global Pneumatic Positioner Market

In terms of region, the global pneumatic positioner market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa

Europe is likely to witness the maximum demand for pneumatic positioners from 2019 to 2027 followed by Asia Pacific and North America.

The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace in the near future. Asian countries such as China and India, are experiencing strong growth in the industrial sector including chemical and petrochemical, metals and mining, water & wastewater treatment, oil and gas, and other related industries. This is expected to be a major factor that drives the demand for pneumatic positioners, and thereby boost the pneumatic positioner market in the region.

Moreover, growing urban population has enhanced the demand for innovative and improved wastewater treatment systems. This is expected to drive the demand for pneumatic positioners in Asia Pacific.

Key Manufacturers Operating in the Market

The global pneumatic positioner market was moderately fragmented in 2018, with presence of multiple established market players who have occupied prominent share in the market. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:

ABB

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Company

Flowserve Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Honeywell International Inc.

Global Pneumatic Positioner Market: Research Scope

Pneumatic Positioner Market, by Product Type

Linear Positioner

Rotary Positioner

Pneumatic Positioner Market, by End-user

Oil and gas

Metals and mining

Water and wastewater

Chemical and petrochemical

Others

Global Pneumatic Positioner Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

