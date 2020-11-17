Wheel Tractor Scrapers Market Trends & Research Insights by 2027

Global Wheel Tractor Scrapers Market – Introduction

Wheel tractor scrapers is a heavy equipment used for earthmoving applications. It is a machine used to remove or move gravel, dust, coal, mud, and other unwanted material from the ground surface.

Wheel tractor scraper is a scraping machine extensively used in the construction and manufacturing industry, which is expected to impact the growth of the wheel tractor scrapers market over the forecast period. In addition, wheel tractor scrapers have various features such as load assist and sequence assist that automates cycles, besides engine over-speed protection, high pressure steering, differential lock engagement protection, tire spin reduction, machine/ground-speed control, and a payload-estimator system. These features in turn accelerates the growth of the wheel tractor scrapers market.

A wheel tractor scraper takes between 30 seconds to 1 minute to load itself for transporting and spreading material from one place to another. The back part of the wheel tractor scraper has a hopper equipped with a sharp edge which helps to cut or remove soil or other materials.

Global Wheel Tractor Scrapers Market – Dynamics

Key Drivers of the Global Wheel Tractor Scrapers Market

Rising industrialization in both developing and developed countries is expected to drive the wheel tractor scrapers market during the forecast period

Moreover, wheel tractor scrapers are used in arboriculture activities which in turn is expected to boost the demand for wheel tractor scrapers worldwide.

Increasing adoption of wheel tractor scrapers in landscaping industries across the world is expected to accelerate the growth of the wheel tractor scrapers market over the forecast period 2019- 2027.

Continuous rise in mining activities is also an important factor boosting the global wheel tractor scrapers market.

Rise in adoption of wheel tractor scrapers in road cleaning across the globe is expected to fuel the growth of the market.

Asia Pacific to hold significant share of the global wheel tractor scrapers market

In terms of region, the global wheel tractor scrapers market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold significant share of the global wheel tractor scrapers market during the forecast period due to rising construction and agriculture activities as a result of increasing population in the region

The wheel tractor scrapers market in Europe is anticipated to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period due to expansion of construction, agriculture, and manufacturing sectors in the region. This in turn is expected to propel the market in the region in the next few years.

North America is expected to hold a prominent share of the global wheel tractor scrapers market due to increasing demand for wheel tractor scrapers to move heavy and large loads, and to transport and spread materials in construction and manufacturing industries.

Global Wheel Tractor Scrapers Market – Competitive Landscape

Companies operating in the wheel tractor scrapers market are increasingly investing in research and development activities to develop new and innovative techniques to manufacture wheel tractor scraper machines. The wheel tractor scrapers market is highly fragmented due to the presence of numerous manufacturers in developed and developing regions. Furthermore, manufacturers are striving to gain a competitive edge by increased product differentiation.

Key Players Operating in the Global Market

The global wheel tractor scrapers market is highly concentrated, with the top manufacturers accounting for approximately 25% to 30% share of the market. Key players operating in the global wheel tractor scrapers market include:

AP Machinebouw B.V.

Blount International, Inc.

Caterpillar

Enorossi

Evers Agro

Fontana s.r.l.

K-Tec Earthmovers Inc.

LEON Mfg. Company Inc.

N C Machinery

Terra Cat

WesTrac

Yancey Bros. Co

