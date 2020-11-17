Food Belt Market Demand and Research Insights by 2027

Global Food Belt Market – Introduction

Food belts are majorly installed to carry packed or unpacked foods from one point to another. These belts have two or more pulleys, which help the belt to rotate continuously. Food materials that need to be transported are placed on the belt and the rotating conveyor carries it to the end point of the belt. Moreover, food belts are used to transport cooked or uncooked food within company premises. Key requisites of food belts are their uniformity and thickness.

Global Food Belt Market – Competition Landscape

THE YOKOHOMA RUBBER CO., LTD.

THE YOKOHOMA RUBBER CO., LTD. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Minato, Tokyo, Japan. It is a company under The Furukawa Group and has presence in 120 countries with 26,000 employees across the globe. In July 2016, the company acquired India-based Alliance Tire Group. The company operates their business in different segments, including tires, wheels, sports, hose and couplings, conveyor belts, marine hoses, pneumatic fenders, hematite (sealants & adhesives), and aerospace products. Some of their key conveyer belt compounds are heavy-duty compounds belts, energy saving belts, heat resistant belts, non-stick belts, oil resistant belts, and flame resistant belts.

ContiTech AG

Incorporated in 2004, ContiTech AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. The company specializes in rubber and plastic technology. However, it also produces and develops components, functional parts, and systems for commercial vehicle, automotive, rail vehicle, aerospace, and other industries. ContiTech sells its products globally through online and offline distribution channels. The company also manufactures and provides maintenance services of conveyor belts in 30 countries. Furthermore, their conveyer belts are DIN EN ISO 900, DIN ISO 14001, DIN ISO 50001, OHSAS 18001, and ISO/IEC 17025 certified.

Major companies operating in the global food belt market are THE YOKOHOMA RUBBER CO., LTD., ContiTech AG, Fenner Group Holdings Ltd., Bridgestone Corporation, Intralox, L.L.C., Siban Peosa SA, Continental Belting Private Limited, Sempertrans Conveyor Belt Solutions GmbH, Bando Chemical Industries, Ltd., and Elastomerik Belts Private Limited.

Global Food Belt Market – Driver

Increase in Number of Food & Beverage Manufacturing Units

Growth of food & beverages industry in emerging economies, including China, India, Brazil, Mexico, and South Africa due to various supporting initiatives by respective governments, is expected to drive the food belt market in the near future. In the food industry, it is necessary to reduce the operational time for quick production. Food belts can subsequently decrease the operational cost, material losses, and time. In addition, automation solutions in manufacturing plants can decrease labor cost as, labor cost in developed countries is very high. Furthermore, rise in the number of food manufacturing units globally will boost the market growth.

Global Food Belt Market – Segmentation

The global food belt market can be segmented on the basis of:

Material

Product

Installation

Global Food Belt Market, by Material

In terms of material, the global food belt market can be divided into:

Metal

Polymer

Others

Global Food Belt Market, by Product

Based on product, the global food belt market can be segregated into:

Flat Belt

Modular Belt

Cleated belt

Global Food Belt Market, by Installation

On the basis of installation, the global food belt market can be categorized into:

Light-weight

Medium-weight

Heavy-weight

The report on the global food belt market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by market analysts, and inputs from market experts and market participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness of each segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on market segments across regions.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

