Laser Probes Market Demand and Research Insights by 2030

Laser Probes: Introduction

Laser probe is a high quality, high performance tool used for a variety of therapeutic purposes in hospitals and medical practices

Laser probes are available in two versions – fully disposable, and a combination of reusable and disposable components

Large number of manufacturers produce laser probes with a fiber buffer material that provides additional strength and protects the fiber better; it is more reliable compared to other materials

Multiple manufacturers are focusing on developing moving-tube design in directional laser probes that provides precision and maneuverability due to its unique fiber actuation

Laser probes can be categorized as pulsed laser probe and continuous wave laser probe for use in hospitals & clinics, research, metallurgy, and geology fields

Laser probes are used in various applications such as ophthalmology, dermatology, rheumatology, orthopedics, and dentistry

Rise in Demand for Laser Probes for Use in Medical Fields

Laser probes are largely used in the medical field to perform various therapeutic operations accurately and precisely

Laser probes offer reliable control and are easy to handle for treatment. Additionally, the use of laser probes help in maximizing surgical efficiency with high precision.

Laser probes play a vital role in eye surgery, owing to its capability of providing full coverage of the peripheral retina without removing the probe from the eye. Furthermore, it can be used in various surgeries based on the design of the laser probe.

Moreover, manufacturers of laser probes are continually engaged in development of technologically advanced laser probes for use in medical and research fields. Thus, increasing focus on developing laser probes in the medical field is expected to bolster the growth of the market.

Demand for laser probes for hospitals and clinic use is growing as a result of these factors, which is expected to drive the global laser probes market during the forecast period.

North America to Lead the Laser Probes Market

In terms of region, the global laser probes market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

North America is anticipated to dominate the global laser probes market throughout the forecast period, as a large number of manufacturers of laser probes operate in the region

Additionally, due to the growing opportunity, many well-established players from North America are focusing on technology advancement in semiconductor products, which is expected to boost the laser probes market in the region during the forecast period.

The laser probes market in Europe and Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a substantial rate during the forecast period. On the other hand, the market in Middle East & Africa and South America is estimated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period.

Key Players Operating in the Global Laser Probes Market

The global laser probes market was highly fragmented in 2018. Major players operating in the global market are focusing on technological advancements and expansions to meet the rising demand for laser probes. Moreover, manufacturers are entering into partnerships for the development of innovative products.

Key players operating in the global laser probes market are:

ADInstruments

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

FCI

IRIDEX Corporation

Labtician Ophthalmics, Inc.

LEONI

Lumenis

Omega Laser Systems Limited

OphthalMed LLC

Quantel Medical

Reimers and Janssen GmbH

Transonic Systems Inc.

Vitreq

