Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) Solutions Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 – 2030

Intelligent document processing is adopted by many organizations to perform the document related analysis process on a daily basis. Intelligent document processing is used in the process of translating the document content (electronic or physical) into actionable and organized data for further processes.

Intelligent document processing is majorly used by analysts and technology software vendors. Solution providers offer the solution with artificial intelligence and intelligent character recognition (ICR) technology.

Key Drivers of the Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) Solutions Market

Growing demand for automated advanced document processing software to improve the data analysis from an unstructured database is expected to drive the market growth of intelligent document processing (IDP) solutions. Increasing use of AI and intelligent character recognition technology is expected to boost the demand for intelligent document processing (IDP) solutions during the forecast period.

Adoption of new technology is anticipated to create business opportunity for intelligent document processing solution providers to offer data analytics solutions to improve the data mining and decision making process.

Low adoption by small and medium scale enterprises expected to hinder the market

The low adoption of the intelligence document processing solution by small and medium enterprises due to high cost of the solution may restrain the market growth of intelligent document processing (IDP) solutions among small and medium enterprises.

Large enterprises majorly use intelligent document processing to analyze the huge amount of data or improve the data base for analytics processes.

