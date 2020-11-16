Potential Impact of COVID-19 on High Efficiency Faucets Market

High Efficiency Faucets: Introduction

A high efficiency faucet is used to save water in the course of daily usage.

Environmental Protection Agency estimates that a residential apartment can save an average of 700 gallons of water per year by replacing inefficient faucets and aerators with WaterSense labeled models.

Key Drivers of the Global High Efficiency Faucets Market

Growing consumer awareness about the need to use water saving products is driving the market growth. Moreover rising demand for plumbing fixtures in modern kitchen bathrooms at the global level is expected to drive the demand for high efficiency faucets in the coming years.

Rising investment by the urban population on bathroom furniture with aesthetic looks and high efficiency is expected to significantly boost the product demand.

Rising Number of Ecofriendly Homes to Create New Market Opportunities

Real estate companies are investing in ecofriendly homes and offices by analyzing market demand. These residential and commercial complexes are equipped with ecofriendly products including high efficiency faucets. This factor is expected to create a new avenue for the growth of the market.

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report

High Product Cost to Hamper the Global High Efficiency Faucets Market

Large percentage of middle class population prefer to install mid budget bathroom products. Normal faucets are available at a lower price in the market which may hamper the market growth globally.

Asia Pacific Expected to Experience Higher Growth in the Global High Efficiency Faucets Market