Impact Of Covid-19 Outbreak On Torsionally Rigid Coupling Market

Torsionally Rigid Coupling Market: Introduction

A coupling is a device used to join two shafts simultaneously at their ends for transmitting power. The main purpose of couplings is to join two pieces of rotating equipment while allowing end movement or some degree of misalignment, or both. Several types of coupling such as diaphragm coupling, fluid coupling, twin spring coupling, and rigid coupling are available.

Rigid couplings are made only for united shafts, and are the most simple but often the most cost-effective coupling. Rigid coupling is also called sleeve or muff coupling. Couplings are usually classified as either torsionally rigid or soft.

Torsionally rigid coupling have a steel or metallic flex component which accommodates misalignment and transmits torque. Torsionally rigid coupling are generally power dense, which signifies the coupling’s capability to transmit a huge torque in a comparatively light or small package. Chain style, gear, and disc couplings are some of the examples of torsionally rigid couplings. These type of couplings are used for test benches and suited for extremely high rotational speeds.

Key Drivers of the Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Market

Increasing demand for high-performance materials in several end-use industries, for instance oil & gas, automotive, aerospace, and defense is driving the torsionally rigid couplings market.

Shift in focus of automotive manufacturers toward road safety and fuel efficiency is the primary factor driving the demand for torsionally rigid couplings. Torsionally rigid couplings help lower the rolling resistance and produce improved traction on slippery or wet surfaces.

Market in Asia Pacific to Expand Rapidly

In terms of geography, the global torsionally rigid coupling market can be divided into five regions North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA)

North America country-level analysis features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the torsionally rigid coupling market in Europe includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes the torsionally rigid coupling market analysis and forecast of GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The South America torsionally rigid coupling market is segmented into Brazil, and Rest of South America.

Asia Pacific region is expected to witness noticeable growth of the torsionally rigid coupling market throughout the forecast period. Growth in population and rise in per capita income are majorly boosting the automotive industry in the APAC region.

Key Players Operating in the Global Market

Key players operating in the torsionally rigid coupling market are estimated to witness rising demand for higher torsionally rigid coupling during the forecast period. Players are focusing on enhancing their efficiency to increase their user base and expand their geographic presence. They emphasize on price, quality, and brand to compete with other key players and enhance their market share. Moreover, they are focused on offering a diverse range of torsionally rigid coupling to various end-user industries.