Silicone Bras Market Facts, Figures And Analytical Insights 2030

Silicone Bras Market: Introduction

Silicone bras are backless, strapless, self-supportive, and self-adhesive bras that are made of a unique gel called silicon that looks faultless and gives the breasts an effortless finish.

Women wear silicone bras with several types of outfits that have a deep cut front or back and need backless or strapless bras.

Silicone bras are a good alternative to ordinary bras for special events or occasions. However, silicone bras are not appropriate for everyday use and should be worn as less often as possible.

Key Drivers of the Global Silicone Bras Market

Rising number of working women has resulted in rise in demand for different types of silicone bras. Younger women are becoming increasingly sophisticated with rising purchasing power and are able to differentiate various brand attributes.

Silicone bras have witnessed rapid acceptance in the fashion industry that has led to expansion of distribution channels. Women from all backgrounds want to try out the latest trends in the inner wear segment. Most large brands such as Jockey have exclusive stores in shopping malls or outlet stores. Additionally, different kinds of silicone bras of different brands are available online with proper fitting guides. Brands such as Victoria’s Secret have specific websites for easier transactions and shipment. This is triggering the growth rate of the global silicone bra market.

Market in Asia Pacific to Expand Rapidly

In terms of geography, the global silicone bras market can be divided into five regions North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA)

North America and Europe are the most attractive regions owing to strong distribution channels and preference for different types of silicone bras among the younger population.

Key Players Operating in the Global Market

Companies in the bra market are estimated to see growing demand for silicone bras during the forecast years due to rising awareness about intimate wear. Players in the silicone bra market are launching new products which comprise low cost to high cost product brands. The overall market is projected to observe an upsurge in the trend of rising sales due to higher purchasing power of women. This in turn is expected to drive the adoption rate of silicone bras.