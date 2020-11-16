Functional Printing Market Estimate To Boost Growth In Demand By : Global Forecast, 2024

The functional printing market is a research study which covers printing technologies in addition with functional inks employed for printing electronics. Multiple technologies used in the market include screen, inkjet, gravure, flexo and others. Various applications of functional printing include sensors, displays, lighting, batteries, photovoltaic, medical and RFID.

Demand for new low cost electronic products lead to the demand of functional printing globally. This is made possible with the introduction and development of new printing technologies and materials. Traditional printing techniques such as flexography, inkjet, gravure and screen have been developed and modified which made them capable of printing on a wide range of substrates with the use of functional inks. At present, the screen printing technique has highest share in functional printing market owing to its higher reliability. Screen printing is primarily used in the making of sensors and RFID antennas. In addition, functional printing market enjoys huge opportunity and is being used to manufacture RFID chips, sensors and OLED displays and so on.

Multiple substrates such as graphene are being developed for printed products. These materials are responsible for production of reliable and robust electronics. New ink such as graphene and other substrates are enabling the companies to adopt printed electronics technology with the use of functional printing. In addition, rising demand for displays, biosensors and RFID tags is driving the functional printing market. The current printing technologies are not specially planned for the purpose of functional printing. Although, now companies are bringing up new printing technologies especially designed for printing electronics.

The major players in functional printing market include

Avery Dennison Corporation,

Blue Spark Technologies,

E Ink Holdings Inc.,

Kovio Inc.,

Nano Solar Inc.,

Novaled AG,

Palo Alto Research Center Incorporated,

Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co Ltd,

Vorbeck Materials,

Xaar PLC.,

Xennia,

BASF SE,

DuraTech Industries Inc.

