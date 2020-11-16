Eubiotics Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Eubiotics market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Eubiotics Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Eubiotics market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global eubiotics market size was valued at USD 5.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% from 2021 to 2027. The growth in the market can be attributed to mounting global meat and meat products consumption, specifically chicken meat and eggs due to shifts in diet and food consumption patterns toward livestock derivatives and the rising global population.

Eubiotics have certain inherent benefits that prove beneficial for the livestock. For instance, probiotics introduce beneficial live microorganisms in the gastrointestinal tract. Prebiotics leads to the growth of desirable bacteria in the gastrointestinal tract. Organic acids result in the inhibition of good bacterial growth. Essential oils have health benefits such as digestive enzyme production stimulation and strengthening of the immune system. These benefits provided by eubiotics increase production, thus enabling livestock producers to cater to the rising demand for meat.

Eubiotics also acts as an effective tool for maintaining gut health. The selection of specific eubiotics mainly depends on factors such as animal diet, genetics, and applications. The selection of proper product is particularly important due to the fact that the digestive system is subjected to different governing factors and interactions. Animal producers pay particular attention to the selection of proper eubiotics.

However, lack of essential oils availability in animal feed applications owing to factors such as high demand from other applications, such as medical and food and beverages, is restraining market growth. Essential oils tend to show antimicrobial activity, thus are able to convene health benefits on the host and modify the gut microflora. Companies have developed customized blends such as those of thymol and cinnamaldehyde for specific purposes including improved digestion and weight gain. Such trends are expected to benefit segment growth over the forecast period 2021-2027.



Product Insights: Eubiotics Market

Probiotics led the market and accounted for more than 39.0% share of the global revenue in 2019. The product demand is driven by the growing utilization of product, as it produces specific antibacterial substances, resulting in increased immunity. For instance, probiotics, including Enterococcus Faecium are utilized in several end-use applications including immunity development and gut health maintenance. In addition, rising awareness concerning the usage of probiotics and strategic initiatives adopted by key manufacturers to generalize the usage of probiotics are anticipated to fuel the product demand over the forecast period.

Organic acids, another prominent segment, is utilized as grain and forage preservatives in animal nutrition. Organic acids discourage the growth of mold as well as bacterial pathogens, thus contributing to well utilization of feed resources. They can also be used for numerous applications such as in pigs, aquaculture, and poultry feed. These prove to be an effectual solution in addressing hygiene and feed quality issues. The aforementioned factors are predicted to fuel segment growth in the near future.

Form Insights: Eubiotics Market

Solid form of probiotics led the market and accounted for more than 61.3% share of the global revenue in 2019. New solid products, including flakes beadlet, cross-linked, and beadlet have been manufactured. Solid form products that combine flavoring compounds and energy materials have also been developed. Inclination towards solid animal feed and the improvement of unconventional solid eubiotic products with enriched carrier capacity is projected to trigger market growth.

Liquid products with active substances, such as essential oils, are available in the eubiotics market, which help in maintaining a healthy appetite along with improving feed efficiency and natural defense mechanism. Liquid products with the capacity to combine eubiotics in order to obtain enhanced results have been developed. Liquid feed can be used in multiphase feeding and is better to digest. Such trends are expected to fuel product demand over the forecast period.

Application Insights: Eubiotics Market

Gut health emerged as the largest application segment and accounted for more than 35.1% share of the global revenue in 2019. Efficacy of eubiotics in treating gut health, development of efficient eubiotic carrier mediums for better delivery in the intestinal tract, and product portfolio suiting customized needs of livestock producers are expected to benefit segment growth over the forecast period.

Livestock producers usually suffer severe losses due to recurring animal disease outbreaks. In order to curb these diseases, these producers use eubiotics to increase the immunity of animals. By altering the gut microflora, eubiotics augment the immunity in animals. Recurrently occurring infections among animals have propelled key producers to manufacture eubiotics for immunity improvement. This factor is expected to trigger the demand for customized products to specific to immunity application.

End-use Insights: Eubiotics Market



Poultry feed emerged as the largest end-use segment and accounted for more than 22.6% share of the global revenue in 2019. Growing demand for poultry meat and concerns over the quality of meat consumed are factors driving the segment growth. There has been a mounting demand for poultry meat and products such as eggs across the globe, thereby impelling poultry industry players to implement competent methods in order to upsurge yield.

Eubiotics aids to lower the pathogenic pressure and stabilize the gut flora. They also contribute to enrich overall health of the animals. The swine industry players are keen on indulging in feed additives, that are effective, natural, and also prove to be a proficient substitute to antibiotics. These trends are driving the product demand for swine feed end-use application. Additionally, growing fish farming across the globe in order to cater to the rising demand for fish as well as decreasing fish population in natural resources is expected to drive the market. Eubiotics are used to obtain a higher yield, stronger immunity, and better feed conversion ratio in aquaculture.

Regional Insights: Eubiotics Market

Europe emerged as the largest regional segment and accounted for more than 38.0% share of the global revenue in 2019. Efforts taken by livestock producers to comply with the prevalent regulations and ban on usage of antibiotics are resulting in high product demand. The growth of the market for eubiotics in the region is characterized by the presence of strict laws and regulations discouraging the usage of antibiotics, which is expected to benefit the market for eubiotics. Strong awareness regarding the usage of eubiotics and their benefits, presence of market players, and strong demand from countries such as Germany, U.K., France, and Spain are factors driving the overall regional demand.

Germany is among the top producers of poultry in Europe. Also, the country has a significant presence of industry participants of other livestock such as swine and cattle. In addition, the presence of regional as well as international market participants in U.K. is also benefitting market growth. The concerns raised by the political as well as the social fraternity regarding traces of antibiotics and awareness regarding the quality of meat in the country are also expected to aid regional growth over the forecast period.

Key players are focusing more on Asia Pacific and are trying to increase their regional footprint by opening offices, manufacturing facilities, and R&D centers. Furthermore, the rising population in the region and the increasing disposable income of the people are factors responsible for a rise in meat consumption in the region. Such trends are expected to benefit the market for eubiotics in the region over the forecast period. Furthermore, strong demand from countries such as India, China, and Japan are expected to contribute to the overall regional market growth. Rising consumption of meat and concerns over its quality are factors benefitting market growth. In addition, competitive strategies adopted by leading market participants are also benefitting the market worth in the region.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Eubiotics Market

Key players in the market are inclined towards high investments in R&D activities for the development of superior products having high efficacy and more enhanced products. The choice of eubiotics to be used is a matter of concern for livestock manufacturers. The choice mainly depends on the intended applications, the type of livestock, and the animal diet. The industry is also characterized by mergers and acquisitions and the opening of new facilities to better serve the regional market. For instance, a key player such as DSM has established dedicated animal nutrition centers in China to better serve the local needs and to increase the regional feed market. Favorable regulatory scenario and the shift in trend towards the usage of alternatives of antibiotics are bound to attract new market entrants.

Strategies such as the opening regional offices, manufacturing facilities, and R&D centers are adopted by companies to increase their regional footprint. For R&D, companies work in collaboration with research and educational institutes across the globe to gain a competitive advantage. Products specific to the applications such as yield and gut health have been developed by key players. Companies are focusing on developing regions, such as the Asia Pacific, for increasing their market share. Some of the prominent players in the eubiotics market include:

Key companies Profiled: Eubiotics Market Report

DSM N.V.

Novus International, Inc.

Nebraska Cultures, Inc.

Lallemand, Inc.

Calpis Co., Ltd.

Advanced BioNutrition Corp.

Beneo GmbH

Behn Meyer

Lesaffre Group

Kemin Industries

