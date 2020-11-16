Revenue Assurance Market 2020 Technology Advancement Amdocs, Araxxe Inc, Adapt IT, Cartesian, Digital Route, eClerx, HPE and more.

Revenue Assurance Market Forecasts report provided to identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions, Analysis, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks in the market, cost and forecasts to 2025.

The market size is projected to grow from USD 512 Million in 2020 to USD 782 Million by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.9% during the forecast period.

This Report Covers Leading Companies Associated in Worldwide Revenue Assurance Market:

Amdocs (US)

Araxxe Inc. (US)

Adapt IT (South Africa)

Cartesian (US)

Digital Route (Sweden)

eClerx (India)

HPE (US) Itron (US)

Nokia (Finland)

Profit Insight (US)

Sagacity Solutions (UK)

Sandvine (Canada)

Sigos (Germany)

Subex (India)

ynthesis Systems (US)

CS (India)

Teoco (US)

ransunion(US)

WeDo (Portugal)

Xintec (Ireland)

Based on service type, the Implementation and customization services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The rise in complexities of services, such as configuration, training, implementation, and demand for business-specific solutions under revenue assurance, lead to a rise in demand for implementation and customization services in the revenue assurance market.

Organizations other than the telecom sector are considered under the enterprise’s segment in the revenue assurance market forecast. Enterprises segment consists of other verticals adopting revenue assurance solutions, namely, utilities, BFSI, hospitality, and others (logistics, aviation, healthcare, eCommerce and retail).

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Regions Covered

1.4 Years Considered For The Study

1.5 Currency Considered

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakup Of Primary Profiles

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Breakup And Data Triangulation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Market Forecast

2.5 Research Assumptions And Limitations

2.5.1 Assumptions For The Study

2.5.2 Limitations Of The Study

3 Executive Summary

