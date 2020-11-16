Power Bank Market– Detailed Analysis Of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth By 2024 | Anker Innovations, AUKEY, Xiaomi, ADATA and more.

Latest research report on “Power Bank Market” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Power Bank Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2019 to 2024, reaching USD 17.9 Billion by 2024 from USD 9.5 Billion in 2018.

Top Companies Profiled in the Power Bank Market:

Anker Innovations (China)

AUKEY (China)

Xiaomi (China)

ADATA (Taiwan)

RAV Power (US)

GRIFFIN (US)

Lenovo (China)

mophie (US)

AMBRANE (India)

INTEX (India)

The lithium-ion battery segment is expected to hold a significant share of the power bank industry during the forecast period. Currently, lithium-ion batteries are the most used batteries by the manufacturers. Lithium-ion batteries have a high energy density, high conversion rate, and high energy capacity, as well as are cheaper to manufacture.

Power banks with digital displays are expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Power banks with digital displays are relatively efficient as they display battery levels in numerals, thus making them easier to read and interpret.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Market Covered

1.3.2 Geographic Scope

1.3.3 Years Considered

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary and Primary Research

2.1.2 Secondary Data

2.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.3 Primary Data

2.1.3.1 Primary Sources

2.1.3.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.3.3 Breakdown of Primaries

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

…more

