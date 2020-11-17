India Organic Food Market is Growing Rapidly Due to COVID-19

According to the new report by IMARC Group, titled “India Organic Food Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the India organic food market reached a value of US$ 731 Million in 2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the Indian market has huge potential for growth during 2020-2025. Organic food includes a wide variety of organically-sourced ingredients that are free from chemical preservatives, antibiotics, GMOs, synthetic coloring, etc. These natural ingredients in the food items help in boosting immunity, minimizing skin ailments and allergies, preventing digestive disorders, improving life expectancy, and enhancing metabolism. Organic foods majorly include fruits and vegetables, meat, dairy products and processed items, such as crackers, drinks, frozen meals, etc.

The India organic food market is primarily driven by the rising consumer concerns towards the presence of chemicals in conventionally cultured food products. Furthermore, the high prevalence of chronic gastrointestinal disorders, obesity, diabetes, etc., due to synthetic preservatives in processed and frozen foods, is also augmenting the market for organic food in India. Additionally, the rising investments by the Indian government in sustainable and organic crop farming methods are further propelling the Indian organic food market growth.

Several initiatives are being undertaken to support organic farming by providing financial aid to farmers, including Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH), National Food Security Mission (NFSM), National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture (NMSA), Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY), etc. Apart from this, the growing consumer disposable income levels, along with the increasing expenditures on health and wellness products, are further catalyzing the demand for organic food products.

India Organic Food Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the India organic food market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

EcoFarms (India) Ltd.

Suminter India Organics Private Limited

Organic India Private Limited

Nature Bio-Foods Limited

ElWorld Agro

Phalada Agro Research Foundations Pvt.Ltd.

Sresta Natural Bioproducts Pvt.Ltd.

Mehrotra Consumer Products Pvt.Ltd.

Nature Pearls Pvt.Ltd.

Mother Earth

Conscious Food Private Limited

Nourish Organics Foods Pvt Ltd

Organic Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Morarka Organic Foods Pvt.Ltd.

The report has segmented the Indian organic food market on the basis of product types, distribution channel and region.

Market Breakup by Product Type Organic Beverages Organic Cereal and Food Grains Organic Meat, Poultry and Dairy Organic Spices and Pulses Organic Processed Food Organic Fruits and Vegetables Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Convenience Stores Online Others

Market Breakup by Region North India West and Central India South India East India



Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020- 2025)

The Impact of COVID-19 on the India Organic Food Market

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the India Organic Food Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

