Industry 4.0 Market– Detailed Analysis Of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth By 2024 | Mitsubishi, Yaskawa, KUKA, FANUC, General Electric and more.

The Industry 4.0 Market is estimated to be valued USD 71.7 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 156.6 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 16.9% from 2019 to 2024.

This Report Covers Leading Companies Associated in Worldwide Industry 4.0 Market:

ABB (Switzerland)

Mitsubishi (Japan)

Yaskawa (Japan)

KUKA (Germany)

FANUC (Japan)

General Electric (US)

IBM (US)

Cisco (US)

Microsoft (US)

Stratasys (US)

Google (US)

Intel (US)

HP (US)

iemens (Germany)

Ansys (US)

AIBrain (US)

AP (US)

Amazon Web Services (US)

General Vision (US)

IoT is accelerating the speed of modernization in the manufacturing industry. IoT helps the industry to solve challenges such as safety, transportation efficiency, and infrastructure challenges. For instance, IoT is driving the automotive industry space through innovations such as autonomous cars, intelligent transportation infrastructure, and smart fleet management.

In industrial automation, IoT and M2M communication are the key technologies. Massive applications based on these technologies require high-speed networking, low-latency communication, ultra-fast response times, and a large number of simultaneously connected smart devices.

