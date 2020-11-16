Esports Market– Detailed Analysis Of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth By 2023 | Modern Times Group, Activision Blizzard, FACEIT, Nintendo and more.

Latest research report on “Esports Market” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Esports Market is expected to reach USD 2,174.8 Million by 2023 from USD 926.3 Million by 2018, at a CAGR of 18.61% between 2018 and 2023.

Top Companies Profiled in the Esports Market:

Modern Times Group (Sweden)

Activision Blizzard (US)

FACEIT (UK)

Nintendo (Japan)

Gfinity (UK)

Turner Broadcasting System (US)

CJ Corporation (South Korea)

Valve Corporation (US)

Tencent (China)

Electronic Arts (EA) (US)

This report covers the following revenue streams: media rights (subscription and online advertisement), tickets and merchandise, sponsorship and direct advertisement, and publisher fees. Currently, media rights are significantly contributing to the global esports industry.

This report covers the esports market segmented on the basis of following regions: North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW. The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. In 2017, Rest of APAC accounted for a substantial share of the esports market in APAC.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of Study

1.2 Definition

1.3 Scope of Study

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Geographic Scope

1.3.3 Years Considered for Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Market Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 List of Major Secondary Sources

2.1.1.2 Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Primary Interviews With Experts

2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primaries

2.1.2.3 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.3 Secondary and Primary Research

2.1.3.1 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.1.1 Approach for Capturing Market Size By Bottom-Up Analysis (Demand Side)

2.2.1.2 Approach for Capturing Market Size With the Help of Various Players in the Value Chain of Esports Market

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2.1 Approach for Capturing Market Share By Top-Down Analysis (Supply Side)

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

…more

