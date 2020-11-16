Ball Valves Market– Detailed Analysis Of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth By 2024 | Emerson Electric Co, Flowserve Corporation, Cameron–Schlumberger Ltd, Crane Co, IMI Plc and more.

Latest research report on “Ball Valves Market” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1077663

The Ball Valves Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.75% from 2019 to 2024, to reach USD 15.2 Billion by 2024 from USD 12.6 Billion in 2019.

Top Companies Profiled in the Ball Valves Market:

Emerson Electric Co. (US)

Flowserve Corporation (US)

Cameron–Schlumberger Ltd.(US)

Crane Co.(US)

IMI Plc.(Finland)

Kitz Corporation (Japan)

Metso (Finland)

Neway Valves Co. Ltd (China)

Velan Inc. (Canada)

Weir Group Plc (UK)

Burkert Fluid Control Systems (Germany)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (US)

Alfa Laval (Sweden)

Apollo Valves (US)

Valvitalia S.P.A (Italy)

Avk Holdings A/S (Denmark)

Dwyer Instruments (US)

Ham-Let (US)

Samson Controls Ltd (UK)

Swagelok (US)

The ball valves market, by size, is segmented into Up to 1”, 1” to 6”, 6” to 25”, 25” to 50” and 50” and larger. The 1” to 6” based ball valves market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for transportation and energy & power-based applications; as a result, there is an increase in the use of 1–6” valves in the oil & gas, energy & power, water & wastewater treatment, chemicals, and other industries.

In this report, the ball valves market, by valve type, has been segmented into trunnion mounted, floating, and rising stem ball valves. Among these, the trunnion mounted is expected to hold thelargest share of the market throughout the forecast period.

Access full report with all information @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1077663

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Geographic Scope

1.3.3 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency and Pricing

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Market Size Estimation

2.1.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.1.2 Top-Down Approach

2.2 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.2.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.2.2 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.2.2.1 Key Industry Insights

2.3 Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

…more

Enquire More @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=1077663