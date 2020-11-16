Covid-19 Impact on Textile Auxiliaries Market to reach US$ 10 Bn by 2027

Global Textile Auxiliaries Market: Key Highlights

In terms of value, the global textile auxiliaries market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~4% from 2019 to 2027.

Textile auxiliaries have commercial significance in the manufacture of modern fabrics for the textile industry. Textile auxiliaries are specially formulated chemical products that offer technical support, from yarn making to fabric preparing.

Textile auxiliaries are various types of chemicals used at several stages of fabric production to achieve the desired quality of garments and textile goods. They also provide softness, uniformity, and excellent quality to a large number of textile products such as carpets, curtains, furniture, bed sheets, covers, and personal clothing.

Domestic consumption of textile auxiliaries in China and India is projected to increase significantly in the next decade. Prominent producers of textiles such as China, India, and Vietnam are planning to increase their exports due to the rising demand for textile auxiliaries. These key factors are anticipated to drive the textile auxiliaries market in these countries in the near future.

North America has witnessed increased consumption of textiles over the last few years, due to the large production of fabrics, clothing, and technical fabrics, and their exports from the U.S. to other countries. This trend is anticipated to continue over the next few years.

Europe is one of the lucrative industries for textiles, due to the presence of a well-established fashion & clothing industry in countries such as Germany, France, and Italy. This is expected to boost the demand for textile auxiliaries in the region in the next few years.

Download PDF Brochure – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=22580

Dyeing & Printing Agents to be Leading Product Segment of Global Textile Auxiliaries Market

In terms of product, the global textile auxiliaries market can be categorized into pretreatment agents, dyeing & printing agents, finishing agents, spin finishes, and knitting & weaving auxiliaries. The dyeing & printing agents segment accounted for a major market share in 2018. It is likely to remain the leading segment during the forecast period.

Dyeing auxiliaries are chemical formulated products that are largely applied in dyeing and printing operations. These auxiliaries provide the required support to fabrics in printing and dyeing operations to achieve the desired effects and textures.

In terms of market share, the finishing agents segment followed the dyeing & printing agents segment in 2018. This segment is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~4% from 2019 to 2027. Finishing agents are important chemicals due to their properties of softening and uniform fabric leveling. Fabric softness is necessary for textiles, which is delivered by finishing agents.

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research – https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-enzymes-market-to-grow-at-8-annually-to-reach-usd-12-2-billion-valuation-by-2027-transparency-market-research-301000183.html

Stringent Regulatory Framework Regarding Release of Toxic Chemicals and Pollutants to Hamper Demand

Textile auxiliaries are primarily associated with the significant use of chemicals such as dyes, fuel, and water for fabric treatment. The textile industry also produces a large number of harmful chemicals such as surfactants, salts, and biocides that can damage the environment through sewage or other sources. In the textile industry, a large amount of wastewater is generated along with toxic chemicals. These key factors are likely to hinder the global textile auxiliaries market during the forecast period.

The emission of hydrocarbons, air pollutants, and ozone-depleting compounds is one of the key challenges for players operating in the global textile industry. Most textile-drying ovens release hydrocarbon gases during the generation of high-temperature air. Key damaging gases are nitrogen oxide, chlorine dioxide, and sulfur dioxides and particulates. Textile processing also releases harmful gases such as formaldehyde and other volatile compounds, which can damage the ozone layer. This factor can hamper the demand for textile auxiliaries in the next few years.

In 2008, the European Union implemented the Integrated Pollution Prevention and Control (IPPC) and Emission Trading System (ETS) for textile manufacturers. It includes a ban on more than 120 chemicals used in dyeing in Europe. The restriction consists of no use of chemicals derived from diazonium salts, which can be carcinogenic for humans.

Expanding operations in future? To get the perfect launch ask for a custom report

Apparel Application to Witness High Growth

Based on application, the global textile auxiliaries market has been segregated into home furnishings, technical textiles, apparel, and industrial textiles. The home furnishings segment has been sub-segmented into carpets & rugs, furniture, and others.

The apparel application segment constituted a large share of the global textile auxiliaries market in 2018, and it is projected to expand even further during the forecast period. Apparel are extensively used by a large number of consumers across the globe. Major uses include active wear and personal clothing such as shirts, t-shirts, tops, trousers, blazers, daily wear, sportswear, and other garments.

Increasing penetration of fashion brands for casual wear in several countries is driving the textile industry in these countries. A growing number of consumers are adopting fashion brands across the globe. This is projected to boost the apparel segment of the global textile auxiliaries market during the forecast period.

Technical textile was the most rapidly expanding application segment of the global textile auxiliaries market in 2018. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~5% from 2019 to 2027. The technical textile segment has gained strong momentum over the last few years, due to the growing need for automotive fabrics, packaging textiles, and agricultural fabrics in various countries. The rising demand for technical fabrics of high quality is anticipated to drive the demand for textile auxiliaries in the near future.

Asia Pacific – Lucrative Region of Global Textile Auxiliaries Market

The textile auxiliaries market in Asia Pacific witnessed significant growth in 2018, with the rise in the demand for textile auxiliaries from China and India. The high consumption of textile auxiliaries in China and India can be attributed to factors such as increasing production of apparel, denim, personal wear, and home furnishings in the textile industry in these countries. Asia Pacific holds a major share of the global textile auxiliaries market. It is projected to remain the most rapidly expanding regional market in the global textile auxiliaries market from 2019 to 2027.

The textile auxiliaries market in Asia Pacific, particularly in Vietnam, Bangladesh, and ASEAN, is likely to witness significant growth during the forecast period, due to the increasing number of textile-producing companies in the region.

Turkey, France, and Spain are likely to be key markets for textile auxiliaries in Europe between 2019 and 2027.

Request for covid19 Impact Analysis – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=22580

Global Textile Auxiliaries Market: Competition Landscape

In 2019 , Archroma, a Switzerland-based specialty chemical company, launched ‘Lurapret N5396 & N5392 liq,’ a water-based ultra-low-VOC polyurethane (PU) polymer coating technology, in order to help achieve various textile features.

, Archroma, a Switzerland-based specialty chemical company, launched ‘Lurapret N5396 & N5392 liq,’ a water-based ultra-low-VOC polyurethane (PU) polymer coating technology, in order to help achieve various textile features. On August 14, 2018, Fineotex Chemical Limited, a leading producer of textile chemicals and auxiliaries in India, acquired A669 at Mahape TTC Industrial Area in Mumbai (India), to expand its factory premises. This strategy was aimed at increasing the production and storage capacity of the company for future prospects.

Key manufacturers operating in the global textile auxiliaries market are:

Huntsman International LLC

Solvay

Archroma

Dow Chemicals

ZSCHIMMER & SCHWARZ

Fibro Chem, LLC

Evonik Industries AG

Fineotex Group

Camex Ltd.

Croda International Plc.

Kemin Industries

Global Textile Auxiliaries Market: Segmentation

Textile Auxiliaries Market by Product

Pretreatment Agents

Dyeing & Printing Agents

Finishing Agents

Spin Finish, Knitting & Weaving & Other Auxiliaries

Textile Auxiliaries Market by Application