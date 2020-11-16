The Bovine Serum market to exhilarate from 2020 to 2030

Bovine serum (BS) is a commonly known component of cell culture media for cultural cells growth and development. Bovine serum is a liquid fraction of clotted blood harvested from bovine devoid of cells, protein and clotting components. Bovine serum market is gaining importance in cell culture application owing to bovine serum with high amount of essential nutritional and growth factors. Bovine serum is used in wide range of applications in research, development and commercialization. Its primary application is culture media for eukaryotic cells growth and proliferation. Apart from this, bovine serum market majority share covers by research and production of vaccines and biological drugs for human and veterinary applications. In research laboratories, it is used in several immunological assays and testing.

Increasing research and development activities owing to higher industry funding input is expected to fuel the market growth of bovine serum market. End user preference to bovine serum owing to its high content of natural macronutrients and micronutrients along with essential growth factors is expected to continue bovine serum market demand in the future. However, ethical and scientific concern of bovine serum collection, and increasing alternative culture media is expected to hamper bovine serum market in the future.

The global bovine serum market is segmented on the basis of product types, inactivation technique, application, end user and region.

Based on the product types, the global bovine serum market is segmented as:

Newborn Bovine Serum

Adult Bovine Serum

Bovine Serum with Iron

Based on an inactivation technique, the global bovine serum market is segmented as:

Heat Inactivated Bovine Serum

Non-heat Inactivated Bovine Serum

Based on an application, the global bovine serum market is segmented as:

Cell Culture

Biopharmaceutical Drugs

Vaccine Products

Diagnostic Products

Others

Based on an end user, the global serum market is segmented as:

Biopharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry

Diagnostics Laboratories

Research Laboratories

Academic Research

The global bovine serum market is estimated to grow steady growth over forecast years owing to high industry research and technical advancement in bovine serum product developments. According to Royal Society of Chemistry, biopharmaceuticals are gaining higher preference and choice to treat severe diseases, this increasing demand of biologics is expected to drive the global demand of animal based bovine serum. Origin of bovine serum harvesting calves is a key factor in selection of bovine serum products by an end user. Recently in 2018, Indian Immunologicals Ltd, an Indian bovine serum manufacturer has launched new bovine serum manufacturing facility in New Zealand.

The global bovine serum market is expected to be dominated by North America due to higher biopharmaceutical and biological products research and commercialization. Europe is expected to be the second most growing region in the global bovine serum market owing to advancements in early diagnosis and research funding. Latin America is emerging region for bovine serum market and is estimated to show exponential growth owing to high demand of bovine serum for vaccines productions. East Asia and South Asia bovine serum markets are expected to show significant growth owing to technical advancements in the regions. Middle East and Africa is expected to be the least lucrative region in the bovine serum market due to least bovine serum based product adoption.

The key players operating in the global bovine serum market are: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Merck KGaA, GE Healthcare, Bio-Techne, Atlas Biologicals, Rocky Mountain Biologicals, Takara Bio, Inc, PAN-Biotech, Cell Culture Technologies LLC, Biological Industries, Caisson Laboratories, Inc

