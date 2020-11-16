The Plant Breeding market to grow in the wake of incorporation of the latest technology

Plant breeding is a branch of science which uses varieties of principles to improve the genetic potential plants. Plants are improved for food, fuel, fiber, shelter and many others. Plants are crossbreed or may be crossed with themselves to produce new or inbred varieties for breeding respectively. There are various advanced technologies such as genetic techniques and molecular breeding which encourages the adoption of advanced genetically modified crops such as wheat, rice and soybeans. For instance, in 2019, Syngenta introduced VAYANTIS globally, which is a new fungicides seed treatment mode of action to address grower needs in soybeans, canola, corn and cereals. Further, it also provides unpaid control of diseases as phytophthora and Pythium to ensure better germination and higher yields. This, in turn, is expected to increase the demand for plant breeding.

Growing demand for enhanced genetically modified crops such as wheat, rice and corn by using modern breeding techniques is expected to increase the growth of plant breeding market. Besides, various countries have adopted molecular technique such as marker-assisted selection for plant breeding, due to the increasing demand for high yield from field and horticulture crop growers. Thus, in turn, is anticipated to increase the growth of plant breeding market. In addition, with genetic modification, the adoption rate for CRISPER technology has been increased in the agriculture field and this is expected to increase the growth of plant breeding market over a forecast period. Exponential reduction in the cost of genomic solutions is expected to boost the growth of plant breeding market.

However, the cost of modern breeding methods is high as compared to conventional breeding which is expected to hamper the growth of plant breeding market. Also, lack of validated markers and poor laboratory infrastructure and this is anticipated to hinder the growth of plant breeding market.

The global Plant breeding market is segmented on the basis of Methods, Traits, Application, End User and Geography:

Based on the method, plant breeding market is segmented into:

Mating systems

Beading self-pollinated species

Mass selection pure-line selection

Hybridization

Hybrid varieties

Breeding cross-pollinated species

Mass selection

Hybrid varieties

Synthetic varieties

Based on the trait, plant breeding market is segmented into:

Herbicide Tolerance

Disease Resistance

Yield Improvement

Based on the application, plant breeding is segmented into:

Corn

Wheat

Rice

Other Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Soybean

Cotton

Other Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

Based on the End User, plant breeding market is segmented into:

Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Others

On the basis of segmentation, hybridization segment is dominating the plant breeding market due to successful applications which includes generation of seedless horticulture and utilization of heterosis by employing diploid and tetraploid parents such as watermelon. Further, Hybrid varieties segment is expected to increase the demand for plant breeding due to rising regulation on the use of chemical pesticides and others. In addition, the herbicides-tolerance seeds offer farmers a more simple and flexible weed control systems. Besides, herbicide-tolerant traits are largely used for soybean crops, followed by cotton and corn. On the basis of application, cereals and grains dominates the market. This is due advanced technology such as genetic techniques and molecular breeding. Furthermore, on the basis of end user, research institutes are expected to increase the demand for plant breeding followed by contract research organizations.

Geographically, the global plant breeding market is segmented into regions such as Latin America, Europe, North America, South Asia, East Asia Middle East & Africa and Oceania. North America is projected to emerge as prominent market in the global plant breeding market due to herbicides-tolerance trait marker for plant breeding. Europe is the second leading region in the plant breeding market due to increasing implementation of molecular breeding and hybrids. Asia-pacific will also expected to witness growth in plant breeding marking due to increasing demand for viable seeds in the Asian market and also seed producer such as Syngenta and Bayer have been showing increasing interest in tapping this potential market.

Some of the major key players competing in the global plant breeding Market are Syngenta, DLF Trifolium, Limagrain, Bayer, DowDuPont, KWS SAAT, Pacific Biosciences, Benson Hill Systems, Evogene, Hudson River Biotechnology, Equinom, and Bioconsortia.

