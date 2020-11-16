Pre-shave Products Market Report 2019 – Significant Trends and Factors Driving the Market Development Forecast to 2027

Pre-shave Products Market: Introduction

Pre-shave products are used for an extra protection layer on the skin during shaving. It improves the quality of shaving by loosening up the skin cells. Pre-shave products include a wide range of products such as cream, oil, and soap. Increasing importance of personal grooming due to changing corporate culture is surging the shaving products market which is leading to the demand for pre-shave products. Significant growth in spending on personal care products over the last few years is expected to create a positive influence on the pre-shave products market in the coming years.

Key Drivers of the Global Pre-shave Products Market

Significant surge in the personal care products market across the globe and increasing preference for organic products are major driving factors of the pre-shave products market. Manufacturers are adopting different natural and organic ingredients to manufacture skin friendly products which is expected to create a positive influence on the pre-shave products market. They are also focusing on product branding and marketing through social media and other advertisement channels which also attracts a vast number of customers.

Development of modern distribution channels have benefited leading manufacturers, enabling them to reach out to customers of different regions. Availability of a wide range of products under one roof and several offers and discounts are attracting customers. These factors are also anticipated to surge the global market in the coming years.

Leading companies in personal care products manufacturing are spending significant amounts on research and development to introduce new products according to consumer requirement and are also focusing on customer specific formulations of products. This is also uplifting the market demand across the globe.

Pre-shave Products Anticipated to Create Attractive Opportunities in Future

Consumers in developing economies such as Asia Pacific and Africa are anticipated to create huge demand for pre-shave products in the coming years. Changing consumer lifestyle and westernization coupled with growing purchasing power are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the pre-shave products market during the forecast period.

North America and Europe Anticipated to Dominate the Global Pre-shave Products Market

North America and Europe hold leading share in the global pre-shave products market due to increasing demand for personal care and beauty products. Presence of several leading manufacturers is expected to create a positive influence on the regional market. Developed countries in these regions are showing significant increase in demand for organic and natural products due to growing awareness about adverse effect of chemicals which is also encouraging the pre-shave products market in these regions.

Growing purchasing power, increasing standard of living, and changing lifestyle in emerging countries across Asia Pacific is expected to boost the market growth in this region. Growing preference for personal care products is also a promising factor for manufacturers of pre-shave products to expand their business.

Middle East & Africa, and South America are also expected to show enhanced demand for personal care products. Increasing population and disposable income across South American countries is expected to create a positive influence on the regional pre-shave products market in the coming years.

Key Players Operating in the Global Market

The global pre-shave products market is moderately fragmented with several manufacturers, accounting for around 15% – 20% share of the global pre-shave products market. Some of the key manufacturers operating in the global pre-shave products market are:

Acqua Di Parma Srl

Beiersdorf AG

Bold For Men

Helios Lifestyle Private Limited.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

LUDOVICO MARTELLI S.R.L.

Pacific Shaving Company

Procter & Gamble

Spectrum Brands, Inc.

THE B.I.G. COMPANY INC.

Global Pre-shave Products Market: Research Scope

Global Pre-shave Products Market, by Product

Gel

Oil

Soap

Lotion

Foam

Stick

Global Pre-shave Products Market, by Ingredients

Synthetic

Natural

Organic

Global Pre-shave Products Market, by Skin Type

Sensitive

Natural

Global Pre-shave Products Market, by End-user

Individual

Commercial

Global Pre-shave Products Market, by Price

Up to US$ 10

US$ 11 to US$ 25

US$ 26 to US$ 50

More than US$ 50

Global Pre-shave Products Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Global Pre-shave Products Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



