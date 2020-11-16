Dry Hair Cap Market Statistics and Research Analysis Released in Latest Industry Report 2019 | Coronavirus-COVID19 Impact Analysis & Forecast To 2027

Dry Hair Cap – Introduction

In a recent HairRx study, it was found that about 68% of women across the globe were unhappy with their hair and nearly 80% were dependent on their hair to feel more confident

Rising concerns among women regarding the health of their hair has resulted in increased adoption of hair care products that are natural and rejuvenates damaged hair

Dry hair cap is a hair care product which is essentially a towel for hair designed in a way that it feels light on the head and offers quick drying of hair

is a hair care product which is essentially a towel for hair designed in a way that it feels light on the head and offers quick drying of hair Dry hair caps are normally referred to as hair turban towel, and in recent years have gained significant popularity among young women

Get Sample Copy:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=76391

Substantial Benefits Offered by Dry Hair Caps to Drive Demand in the Global Market

Dry hair caps these days are made of microfibers which keep the hair’s moisture intact. Also, the dry hair cap offers more convenience than a traditional towel as it is not heavy while wrapped over the head and provides ease of multitasking.

Blow dry and other heat treatment are considered harmful to hair; dry hair caps on the other hand are anticipated to be a harmless, hassle free alternative to drying of hair

These advantages offered by dry hair caps are expected to drive their demand during the forecast period

Shifting Consumer Preference influenced by Social Media and Digital Platform Trends

Modernization and explosive growth of e-commerce has made it easier for small scale manufacturers to establish a global presence

Furthermore, shift in consumer buying trends is also expected to provide market players with an opportunity to expand their customer base

Companies are expected to gain access to a wide consumer base globally with the help of interactive digital platforms and social media influencers

In the coming years, the rising influence of social media and digital platforms on consumer buying decisions is anticipated to bolster the sale of dry hair caps

Significant competition Might Challenge the Market

The market for dry hair caps is highly fragmented due to the presence of numerous small and mid-scale local manufacturers

The market faces tough competition from local players in terms of pricing. As local generic brands have the option of offering low price, larger brands face challenges in terms of subsiding their marginal growth. This is expected to adversely impact the market in the coming years.

Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=76391

Asia Pacific to Hold Leading Share of the Global Dry Hair Cap Market

In terms of geography, the global dry hair cap market can be divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

Country and sub-region level analysis of North America region features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the dry hair cap market in Europe includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes the market analysis and forecast of GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The dry hair cap market in South America is segmented into Brazil and Rest of South America.

Asia Pacific dominated the global market in 2018, owing to presence of several small manufacturers present across China and India. In addition, availability of raw materials at a relatively lower price is also expected to attract growth to the overall market.

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace, followed by North America and Europe during the forecast period

Key Players Operating in the Dry Hair Cap Market

The global dry hair cap market is highly competitive, owing to the presence of several global and regional players. Major players are adopting various strategies such as regional expansion and product portfolio expansion to consolidate their position in the market. A few key players operating in the global dry hair cap market are:

AllTopBargains

Anself SA

AQUIS

Bucky

GRUNDIG

com, Inc.

Lian LifeStyle

THE BURMAX COMPANY

Turbie Twist

Unique Girl Store

Global Dry Hair Cap Market: Research Scope

Global Dry Hair Cap Market, by Material

Microfiber

Cotton

Terrycloth

Global Dry Hair Cap Market, by Price Range

Low (Below US$ 5)

Medium (US$ 5 – US$ 20)

High (Above US$ 20)

Global Dry Hair Cap Market, by End-user

Babies

Children

Adults

Global Dry Hair Cap Market, by Distribution Channel

Online E-commerce Portal Company Owned Portal

Offline Large Format Stores Specialty Stores Independent Retailers



This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Request For Customization:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=76391

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Read Our Latest Press Release:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/increasing-adoption-of-telematics-in-auto-insurance-key-pivot-for-revenue-gains-in-usage-based-insurance-market-global-valuation-to-touch-us-200-bn-in-2030-301146452.html

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aseptic-packaging-market-to-reach-whopping-valuation-of-us-80-49-billion-by-2024-rapid-uptake-in-pharmaceutical-and-dairy-industries-tmr-810023190.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

Contact

Transparency Market Research State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com