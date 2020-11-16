Impact of COVID-19 on Dual Flush Toilet Market 2019 | Size, Growth, Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2027

Dual Flush Toilet Market: Introduction

Toilets which come with two flush options are known as dual flush toilets. Dual flush toilets give consumers the option of partial flush or full flush. Partial flush is generally used to flush liquid waste and full flush is used for actual waste.

Dual flush toilets help in saving water by utilizing different volumes of water in its flush system which is operated by button or handle mechanism. Partial flush generally uses 1.1 gallons of water while full flush uses 1.6 gallons of water per flush.

Rapid change in lifestyle and growth in disposable income has led to increase in demand for innovative products. Also, many people are inclined toward minimal usage of water. Considering these factors, the dual flush toilet market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Key Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities of the Global Dual Flush Toilet Market

Dual flush toilets as compared to other toilets utilize less water and are environment friendly. They are the latest water-conservation efforts and also help in saving on water bills. Dual flush retrofit kits cannot be used to an existing toilet because of varying design of toilets. Rising cost of water and government regulations is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Growing concerns about water shortage coupled with drought occurrences in many areas have encouraged companies to foray into the dual flush toilet market. The market is projected to find opportunities for growth in areas with fewer water supplies, and with overtaxed and older water supply facilities.

The restraint to the market is in its plumbing / installation, which is complicated compared to a traditional toilet and requires additional work. Lack of awareness could also act as a restraint to the market. Dual flush toilets are expensive and cannot be afforded by many consumers. The buttons which are mounted on the dual flush toilets are difficult to press as compared to a handle. This makes the operation difficult for elderly people.

Many manufacturers are trying to attract more consumers by aesthetically pleasing & innovative designs and thus deal with the increasing competition. The developments by manufacturers to make dual flush toilets economical are important for market growth and is also likely to generate various global opportunities.

Growth of working population, increasing environmental concerns, awareness, rise in cost of water, new technologies, government regulations, and aging water treatment infrastructure are anticipated to lead to rise in demand for dual flush toilets during the forecast period.

North America to Lead the Global Dual Flush Toilet Market

Geographically, the global dual flush toilet market can be divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

North America is expected to hold majority share in the global dual flush toilet market. The United States Environment Protection Agency’s water sense program calculates the flush volume and has reported saving of 3.4 trillion gallons of water since 2006. The limit of gallons per flush is set in the U.S. and Canada by EPA.

North America is followed by markets in Europe and Asia Pacific. Rapid growth in commercial activities in Middle East & Africa is set to provide good business opportunities to the market.

Key Manufacturers Operating in the Global Dual Flush Toilet Market

The market is fragmented with the presence of many regional manufacturers.

Leading players operating in the global dual flush toilet market include:

Kohler Co.,

American Standard

TOTO LTD.

Jaquar

GROHE Pacific Pte Ltd

Duravit AG

Woodbridge

Niagara Conservation Corporation

SFA

Swiss Madison

Global Dual Flush Toilet Market: Research Scope

Global Dual Flush Toilet Market, by Type

Surface

Wall mounted

Global Dual Flush Toilet Market, by Bowl Shape

Elongated

Round front

Global Dual Flush Toilet Market, by Application

Residential

Commercial

Others

Global Dual Flush Toilet Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Global Dual Flush Toilet Recycling Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

