Household Cleaners Market 2020: Global Industry Overview, Sales Revenue, Demand and Growth 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Household Cleaners Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,”. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global household cleaners market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.
Household cleaners refer to the cleaning solutions used for removing dirt, germs, and other contaminants at home. They can be classified into abrasive, non-abrasive and specialty cleaners, bleaches, disinfectants, hard water stain removers, and other ammonia- and baking soda-based products. Household cleaners remove dust particles, oil, grease, soap scum, hard water marks, limescale, mold, and mildew. They are available in triggered sprays, aerosol cans, and in-pump actuated bottles and help in maintaining personal health and hygiene in the household.
Market Trends:
The growing consumer concerns towards personal hygiene and cleanliness in residential and commercial complexes due to the widespread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are augmenting the demand for household cleaners. Moreover, the increasing use of specialized cleaners for glass, mirrored surfaces, stainless steel, and wood has further escalated the market growth. Furthermore, manufacturers are using natural and organic ingredients to produce environment-friendly and sustainable household products instead of alkalis, acids, surfactants, and degreases. Additionally, rapid urbanization, a growing number of residential projects, rising consumer income levels, and changing consumer lifestyles are further anticipated to drive the household cleaners market.
Household Cleaners Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Bombril S/A
- Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
- Colgate-Palmolive Company
- Godrej Consumer Products Limited
- Henkel AG & Company KGaA
- Kao Corporation
- Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.
- C. Johnson & Son Inc
- The Procter & Gamble Company
- Unilever Plc
The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, ingredient, applicaton and region.
Breakup by Product Type:
- Surface Cleaner
- Glass Cleaner
- Toilet Bowl Cleaner
- Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Online Stores
- Others
Breakup by Ingredient:
- Surfactants
- Builders
- Solvents
- Antimicrobials
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Bathroom
- Kitchen
- Floor
- Fabric
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
