Household Cleaners Market 2020: Global Industry Overview, Sales Revenue, Demand and Growth 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Household Cleaners Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,”. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global household cleaners market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Household cleaners refer to the cleaning solutions used for removing dirt, germs, and other contaminants at home. They can be classified into abrasive, non-abrasive and specialty cleaners, bleaches, disinfectants, hard water stain removers, and other ammonia- and baking soda-based products. Household cleaners remove dust particles, oil, grease, soap scum, hard water marks, limescale, mold, and mildew. They are available in triggered sprays, aerosol cans, and in-pump actuated bottles and help in maintaining personal health and hygiene in the household.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/household-cleaners-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The growing consumer concerns towards personal hygiene and cleanliness in residential and commercial complexes due to the widespread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are augmenting the demand for household cleaners. Moreover, the increasing use of specialized cleaners for glass, mirrored surfaces, stainless steel, and wood has further escalated the market growth. Furthermore, manufacturers are using natural and organic ingredients to produce environment-friendly and sustainable household products instead of alkalis, acids, surfactants, and degreases. Additionally, rapid urbanization, a growing number of residential projects, rising consumer income levels, and changing consumer lifestyles are further anticipated to drive the household cleaners market.

Household Cleaners Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Bombril S/A

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Godrej Consumer Products Limited

Henkel AG & Company KGaA

Kao Corporation

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

C. Johnson & Son Inc

The Procter & Gamble Company

Unilever Plc

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, ingredient, applicaton and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Surface Cleaner

Glass Cleaner

Toilet Bowl Cleaner

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Ingredient:

Surfactants

Builders

Solvents

Antimicrobials

Others

Breakup by Application:

Bathroom

Kitchen

Floor

Fabric

Others

Explore full report with table of contents: https://bit.ly/2T1Ie1C

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Do you have any query or specific requirement? Ask to our industry expert @

https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2248&flag=F

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group