First-Aid Kit Market 2020: Analysis, Top Companies, Size, Share, Demand and Opportunity To 2025

3M

Acme United Corporation

AdvaCare Systems

Certified Safety Manufacturing

Cintas Corporation

Fieldtex Products Inc.

Firstar Healthcare Co., Ltd.

Paul Hartmann AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Service, Inc.

Steroplast Healthcare, etc.

Common Type Kits

Special Type Kits

Mounted

Portable

Fabric

Plastic

Glass

Others

Backpack

Bags

Boxes

Cabinet

Drug Stores

Hospitals and Clinics

Online

Others

Commercial

Industrial

Healthcare

Residential

Sports

Military

Others

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

First-aid kits refer to a collection of essential medical aid equipment that is used to provide immediate assistance during a medical emergency. The kit is usually equipped with basic medical supplies, like scissors, antiseptic creams or wash, sterile medical tapes and cold packs, to dispense primary first aid. The global first-aid kit market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years., according to a new report by IMARC Group.The rising adoption of safety kits in compliance with the stringent safety guidelines or standards set by governments has bolstered the growth of the market. Besides this, the growing awareness regarding the importance of immediate treatment in case of accidents has increased the demand for specialty first-aid kits across different spaces. These kits are now widely utilized in commercial buildings, industrial sites, educational and healthcare institutes, and sports facilities, to ensure safety in case of injuries, muscle cramps, or minor accidents during strenuous training, sports, and other physical activities. Other factors, such as the introduction of smart first-aid kits that allow untrained civilians to provide first medical assistance, coupled with the growing inclination toward pre-organized kits, are also creating a positive thrust on the market growth.The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global first-aid kit market.IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses. IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.IMARC Group 30 N Gould St, Ste R Sheridan, WY 82801, USA Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ Email: [email protected] USA: +1-631-791-1145 Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group