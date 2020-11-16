First-Aid Kit Market 2020: Analysis, Top Companies, Size, Share, Demand and Opportunity To 2025

First-aid kits refer to a collection of essential medical aid equipment that is used to provide immediate assistance during a medical emergency. The kit is usually equipped with basic medical supplies, like scissors, antiseptic creams or wash, sterile medical tapes and cold packs, to dispense primary first aid.
The global first-aid kit market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years., according to a new report by IMARC Group.
Global First-Aid Kit Market Trends:
The rising adoption of safety kits in compliance with the stringent safety guidelines or standards set by governments has bolstered the growth of the market. Besides this, the growing awareness regarding the importance of immediate treatment in case of accidents has increased the demand for specialty first-aid kits across different spaces. These kits are now widely utilized in commercial buildings, industrial sites, educational and healthcare institutes, and sports facilities, to ensure safety in case of injuries, muscle cramps, or minor accidents during strenuous training, sports, and other physical activities. Other factors, such as the introduction of smart first-aid kits that allow untrained civilians to provide first medical assistance, coupled with the growing inclination toward pre-organized kits, are also creating a positive thrust on the market growth.
Competitive Landscape
The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global first-aid kit market.
Key Segments of the Report:
Breakup by Product Type:
- 3M
- Acme United Corporation
- AdvaCare Systems
- Certified Safety Manufacturing
- Cintas Corporation
- Fieldtex Products Inc.
- Firstar Healthcare Co., Ltd.
- Paul Hartmann AG
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson Service, Inc.
- Steroplast Healthcare, etc.
Breakup by Design:
Breakup by Material:
- Common Type Kits
- Special Type Kits
Breakup by Packaging:
- Fabric
- Plastic
- Glass
- Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Backpack
- Bags
- Boxes
- Cabinet
Breakup by End-Use:
- Drug Stores
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Online
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- Commercial
- Industrial
- Healthcare
- Residential
- Sports
- Military
- Others
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
