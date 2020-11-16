Transfection Technologies Market Report 2020: Analysis, Top Companies, Size, Share, Demand and Opportunity To 2025

The global transfection technologies market size is expected to register a CAGR of around 9% during 2014-2019, according to a new report published by IMARC Group. Transfection technology refers to a medical procedure of artificially introducing nucleic acids into the cells. These nucleic acids commonly include Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA), Ribonucleic Acid (RNA), and oligonucleotides. The transfection technology helps in modifying certain properties of cells. Moreover, the technology is used for various genomic studies, including gene expression, screening, RNA interference, Vivo research, bioproduction of viruses and proteins, etc.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/transfection-technologies-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The high prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, has augmented the demand for transfection technology. Moreover, the growing popularity of reagent-based transfection due to their cost-efficiency and less complexity is boosting the market growth. Additionally, the increasing adoption of instrument-based methods, such as biolistic technology, microinjection, laserfection, etc., is also driving the market. Moreover, several technological advancements in cell research and therapeutic discoveries further bolster the demand for transfection technology. Besides this, the rising investments by various government and private organizations to promote large scale transfection facilities is also a growth-inducing factor. In the coming years, the increasing number of R&D activities in protein therapeutics are anticipated to escalate the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global transfection technologies market.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bio-RAD Laboratories Inc.

Lonza Group AG, Maxcyte Inc.

Mirus Bio LLC

Polyplus Transfection

Promega Corporation

Roche Holding AG

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Segments of the Report:

Breakup by Product Type:

Reagent

Instrument

Others

Breakup by Application:

Therapeutic Delivery

Bio-Medical Research

Protein Production

Others

Breakup by Transfection Method:

Lipofection

Eletroporation

Nucleofection

Cotransfection

Cationic Lipid Transfection

In-Vivo Transfection

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Physical Transfection

Biochemical Based Transfection

Viral-Vector Based Transfection

Explore full report with table of contents: https://bit.ly/2y1joYG

Breakup by End-User:

Research Centers and Academic Institutes

Hospitals and Clinics

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Do you have any query or specific requirement? Ask to our industry expert @ https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2188&flag=F

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: sa [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group