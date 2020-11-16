Automotive Aluminum Market 2020: Trends, Top Companies, Investment, Growth, Innovation and Forecast 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Automotive Aluminum Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,”. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach register a CAGR of around 6% during 2020-2025.

Aluminum is extensively used in the automotive industry in different forms of castings, extrusions, and sheets to produce vehicular components. The aluminum used in passenger and commercial vehicles is lightweight and offers high stability, durability, and cost-effectiveness. It helps the vehicle to accelerate faster and withstand a higher level of shock in the case of a collision or crash.

Market Trends

The exponentially growing automotive industry extensively utilizes aluminum in passenger cars, commercial trucks, buses, etc. The rising demand for automotive aluminum based on the high tensile strength, recyclability, corrosion resistance, better thermal and electrical conductivity, further drives the market growth. Additionally, the market is fueled by the growing adoption of robotics technology in the assembly lines for optimized manufacturing. Moreover, the increasing utilization of secondary or recycled aluminum and aluminum alloys for minimizing carbon emissions is also driving the market. In addition to this, the growing consumer purchasing power, along with expanding vehicular fleet, further propels the demand for automotive aluminum. Moreover, the implementation of several government initiatives to reduce greenhouse gases in the automotive manufacturing industry is anticipated to proliferate the market for automotive aluminum.

Automotive Aluminum Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Alcoa Inc. (NYSE: AA)

Novelis

Aleris Corporation

Rio Tinto Alcan

Constellium

BHP

Amg Advanced Metallurgical

UACJ Corporation

Norsk Hydro ASA

Dana Holding Corporation

Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG

Jindal Aluminium

Kaiser Aluminum

Lorin Industries

Federal-Mogul Holding Corporation

ElringKlinger AG

ThermoTec Automotive

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product form, vehicle type, application and region.

Breakup by Product Form:

Cast Aluminum Die Casting Permanent Mold Casting Sand Casting

Rolled Aluminum Aluminum Plate Aluminum Sheet Aluminum Foil

Extruded Aluminum

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

Breakup by Application:

Powertrain Pistons Engine Blocks Fuel Systems Heat Shields Heat Exchangers

Chassis & Suspension Suspension Parts Wheels Steering System Brake Systems

Car Body Body Structure Roof and Trim Car Interiors Hang-On Parts



Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

