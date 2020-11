Fleet Management System Market 2020: Analysis, Top Companies, Size, Share, Demand and Opportunity To 2025

Solutions Fleet Telematics Driver Information Management Vehicle Maintenance Safety and Compliance Management Others

Competitive Landscape:

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Fleet Management System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global fleet management system market size experienced healthy growth during 2014-2019. A fleet management system refers to a software or a collection of various applications that performs functions such as fuel management, driver and tachograph management, vehicle maintenance, tracking and diagnostic, and health and safety management. It assists organizations in reducing costs, improving efficiency, minimizing associated risks, enhancing productivity and ensuring compliance with legislation. Moreover, it utilizes communication technologies, such as the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) and cellular system, to avoid collisions. https://www.imarcgroup.com/fleet-management-system-market/requestsample The increasing international trade of goods and services represents one of the key factors propelling the fleet management system market growth. Apart from this, the integration of wireless technologies, cloud-based software and data analytics with the fleet management system, is also contributing to the growth of the market. This system finds extensive applications in the automotive, oil and gas, chemical, mining, construction, logistics, and energy and utility industries, which is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. This, in confluence with the emerging trend of smart transport systems, is expected to drive the market in the coming years.The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being AT&T Inc., Geotab, I.D. Systems, IBM Corporation, Inseego Corporation, Mix Telematics Ltd., Omnitracs LLC, TomTom N.V., Trimble Inc., Verizon Communications, Wheels Inc., etc.IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses. IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.IMARC Group 30 N Gould St, Ste R Sheridan, WY 82801, USA Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ Email: [email protected] USA: +1-631-791-1145 Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group