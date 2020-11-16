Fleet Management System Market 2020: Analysis, Top Companies, Size, Share, Demand and Opportunity To 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Fleet Management System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global fleet management system market size experienced healthy growth during 2014-2019. A fleet management system refers to a software or a collection of various applications that performs functions such as fuel management, driver and tachograph management, vehicle maintenance, tracking and diagnostic, and health and safety management. It assists organizations in reducing costs, improving efficiency, minimizing associated risks, enhancing productivity and ensuring compliance with legislation. Moreover, it utilizes communication technologies, such as the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) and cellular system, to avoid collisions.
The increasing international trade of goods and services represents one of the key factors propelling the fleet management system market growth. Apart from this, the integration of wireless technologies, cloud-based software and data analytics with the fleet management system, is also contributing to the growth of the market. This system finds extensive applications in the automotive, oil and gas, chemical, mining, construction, logistics, and energy and utility industries, which is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. This, in confluence with the emerging trend of smart transport systems, is expected to drive the market in the coming years.
Breakup by Component:
Breakup by Vehicle Type:
- Solutions
- Fleet Telematics
- Driver Information Management
- Vehicle Maintenance
- Safety and Compliance Management
- Others
- Services
- Installation and Integration Services
- After-Sales Support Services
- Consulting Services
Breakup by End-Use Sector:
- Commercial Vehicles
- Passenger Cars
- Aircrafts
- Watercrafts
Breakup by Technology:
Breakup by Deployment Type:
- Automotive
- Energy & Utilities
- Manufacturing
- Retail
- Transportation and Logistics
- Construction
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- Cloud-based
- On-premises
- Hybrid
Competitive Landscape:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being AT&T Inc., Geotab, I.D. Systems, IBM Corporation, Inseego Corporation, Mix Telematics Ltd., Omnitracs LLC, TomTom N.V., Trimble Inc., Verizon Communications, Wheels Inc., etc.
