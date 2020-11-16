Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market Overview, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast to 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market
: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2020-2025.
A cell culture protein surface coating assists in improving the adhesion and growth of different cells. The inner surface of these cells is generally coated with extracellular matrix or proteins, such as laminin, collagen, fibronectin and vitronectin. This enables researchers to grow animal and plant cells in a favorable artificial environment. Besides this, it also aids in studying cellular functions, stem cell research, drug discovery and genetic engineering.
Market Trends
The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases represents one of the key factors impelling the global cell culture protein surface coating market growth. Stem cells are effective in treating cancer, brain diseases, cell deficiency therapy and cardiovascular diseases. Apart from this, the rising adoption of 3D cell culture, which is a process of growing biological cells in a controlled manner, is also strengthening market growth. Furthermore, biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies are investing in the production of the monoclonal antibody, protein therapeutics, induced pluripotent stem cells and cell-based assays, which is expected to drive the market growth in the upcoming years.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
- Abcam
- BioTek Corporation
- BioVision Inc.
- Corning Inc.
- Greiner Bio-One International GmbH
- Kollodis BioSciences
- Merck Millipore
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- Promega
- Qiagen NV
- Sartorius Stedim Biotech
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Trevigen
- uVera Diagnostics
- Viogene BioTek Corporation
The report has segmented on the basis of protein source, type of coating, application, and region
Breakup by Protein Source:
Breakup by Type of Coating:
- Animal-derived Protein
- Human-derived Protein
- Synthetic Protein
- Plant-derived Protein
Breakup by Application:
- Self-Coating
- Pre-Coatings
Breakup by Region:
- Scientific Research
- Industrial Production
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
