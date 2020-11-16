Analysis of COVID-19 Crisis-driven Growth Opportunities in Oilfield Chemicals Market

The global oilfield chemicals market has a myriad of market players and displays an immensely competitive market, reports Transparency Market Research (TMR). Prominent players in the global oilfield chemicals market are increasingly adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their ground in the market says TMR. Some of the key players in the global oilfield chemicals market are Baker Hughes (A GE Company), Halliburton, Solvay S.A., BASF SE, Schlumberger Limited, and Newpark Resources Inc.

Request PDF Brochure :https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=47205

The global oilfield chemicals market is encountering major technological changes and innovations in order to keep up with the rising demand and applications of the oilfield chemicals. Blue Gentoo has developed a new product called the intelligent hydrate platform. This product facilitates the digital transformation of oilfield by providing a real-time management of gas hydrates. One of the biggest challenges of the oilfield industry is the mitigating the risks. To tackle this issue, numerous companies are deploying advanced robotics than can be operated by humans. The new robotic P100 snake arm built by OC Robotics operates in confined spaces thereby, improving the inspection outputs.

Explore Transparency Market Research’s award-winning coverage of the global Industry:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sales-in-advanced-materials-market-to-touch-28-kilo-tons-by-2027-manufacturing-end-use-industry-to-benefit-from-high-performance-structural-materials-tmr-301105755.html

The global oilfield chemicals market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.0% from 2018 to 2016. In terms of revenue, drilling fluids segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the growth in drilling activities. In terms of value and volume, the well stimulation fluids segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, on account of increasing applications.

Buy Now :https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=47205<ype=S

Increase in Oil Exploration to Boost the Demand for Oilfield Chemicals

An increase in oil exploration activities has resulted in a rise in demand for oilfield chemicals. This has led to a surge in the production of oilfield chemicals, thus propelling the global oilfield chemicals market. Additionally, the prevalence large amount of shale gas reserves and the soaring production of shale gas have contributed to an expansion of oilfield chemicals market.

Moreover, usage of the oilfield chemicals in various applications such as production, improved oil recovery, cementing and drilling, and well stimulation has fuelled the market’s growth. Further, an increasing demand for petroleum and natural has expedited the growth of global oilfield chemicals market.

Supply-demand imbalance and environmental concerns may hinder the growth of global oilfield chemicals market. However, technological innovations and a rise in production of eco-friendly oilfield chemicals will spur the oilfield chemicals market’s growth. In addition to this, numerous are engaging in research and development activities to enhance the performance of oilfield chemicals, thus facilitating an expansion in the market.

Regions with Declining Oil Production to Present Key Growth Opportunities

Regions with declining oil production present a major growth opportunity for oilfield chemicals market as they highly rely on oilfield chemicals for their production activities. For example, the producers in the U.S. are increasingly using oilfield chemicals to keep up with the growing demand. In addition to this, a huge investment in the energy sector by India has also presented significant growth opportunities for the market.

The global demand for unconventional energy sources has led to a large scale production of crude oil, thereby creating many opportunities for the global oilfield chemicals market. The Middle East is one of the largest producers of crude oil and the market in this region is expected to grow exponentially during the forecast period. Additionally, an increase in horizontal drilling activities has strengthened the growth ground for the oilfield chemicals market.

The study presented here is based on a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “Oilfield Chemicals Market (Product – Biocides, Corrosion and Scale Inhibitors, Demulsifiers, Surfactants, Polymers, Lubricants, Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers, Fluid Loss Additives; Application – Production Chemicals, Drilling Fluids, Well Stimulation Fluids, Cementing Fluids, Enhanced Oil Recovery, Workover and Completion) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026.”

The global oilfield chemicals market is segmented based on:

Product

Biocides

Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors

Demulsifiers

Surfactants

Polymers

Lubricants

Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers

Fluid Loss Additives

Others (Clay Stabilizer etc.)

Application

Production Chemicals

Drilling Fluids

Well Stimulation Fluids

Cementing Fluids

Enhanced Oil Recovery

Workover and Completion

About Us :

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.