Analysis of COVID-19 Crisis-driven Growth Opportunities in Offshore Equipment Market

Global Offshore Equipment Market: Overview

The global offshore equipment market is a juncture from three leading industries viz. oil and gas, marine, and renewables. The stellar worth of each of these industries is suggestive of the inflow of humongous revenues into the global offshore equipment market. It is imperative for the oil and gas sector to stay abreast of the latest technologies available for managing exploration operations. Furthermore, the oil and gas sector is also driven towards fostering safety, sustainability, and efficiency across all of its operations. The aforementioned factors are crucial to the growth of the global offshore equipment market in these times. The unprecedented demand for key technologies for managing offshore docks has given a thrust to market expansion.

In this review, Transparency Market Research decodes several trends and propensities pertaining to the growth of the global offshore equipment market. The digitalisation of the offshore industry has created new opportunities for growth across the global market. Integration of digital technologies is an important function across the marine and oil industries. This factor, coupled with the relevance of digital transformation across multiple regions, shall fetch fresh revenues for the global offshore equipment market.

Global Offshore Equipment Market: Notable Development

Siemens is a renowned company that has lately created a storm across the global offshore equipment market. As the Mayflower Wind LLC Offshore Project kicks off, Siemens has agreed to supply high-voltage equipment for the project. The project has the capacity to generate over 1.6 GW of renewable energy, and this is an important consideration for market growth. Siemens was awarded this supply responsibility by Semco Maritime, a Danish customer to the company.

Rosneft has also played a major role in the growth of the global offshore equipment market. The company has released key details about the various stages of development in induction of offshore development equipment. The relevance of offshore equipment in the oil and gas industry has created inlets for growth across the company. The next decade would witness the emergence of new vendors into the global offshore equipment market. The climatic conditions pertaining to the area of operation also play an important role in integrating offshore equipment across wind energy plants.

Key Players

Jebsen & Jessen (SEA)

Vestil Manufacturing

SPANCO Inc.

GORBEL INC.

GH Cranes & Components

Konecranes Plc.

