Analysis of COVID-19 Crisis-driven Growth Opportunities in Aviation Lubricants Market

Global Aviation Lubricants Market: Key Highlights

The global aviation lubricants market was valued at ~ US$ 875 Mn in 2018, and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~ 5% during the forecast period.

in , and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~ during the forecast period. The global aviation lubricants market is driven by rise in the demand for commercial aviation and general aviation.

North America accounts for a substantial share of the global aviation lubricants market, due to increase in the demand for domestic aviation and supportive schemes by governments in the region.

Key Drivers of Global Aviation Lubricants Market

Rise in the demand for air travel among passengers and increase in cargo activities are the key factors boosting the global aerospace industry. The emergence of a large-sized middle class, rise in urbanization, and growth of megacities are encouraging people to move from one place to another for business or personal reasons.

Large Commercial Jets to Witness Attractive Opportunities

The large commercial jets segment accounted for a leading share of the global aviation lubricants market in 2018. Moreover, the segment is anticipated to expand at a significant rate in the global aviation lubricants market during the forecast period.

. Moreover, the segment is anticipated to expand at a significant rate in the global aviation lubricants market during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the increasing number of aircraft passengers across the globe, especially in developing countries such as China and India. In these countries, the number of airline passengers has been growing at a significant rate over the last few years, due to the rising disposable income and spending power of people in these countries.

High Investments and Risks Associated with Aviation to Hamper Market

Air transport is considered costlier than other modes of transport. The operating costs of airplanes are higher. Hence, airfares are high, and middle-class people may not always be able to afford them.

Also, in case of any failure in an aircraft, all persons on board can be at a high risk. This factor hampers the global aviation industry.

North America Dominates Global Aviation Lubricants Market

Among the regions, North America accounted for a major share of the global aviation lubricants market in 2018. North America has the second-largest commercial aviation fleet in the world. According to Boeing Commercial Market Outlook 2019–2038, North America had 7,550 commercial aircraft in 2018.

North America has the second-largest commercial aviation fleet in the world. According to Boeing Commercial Market Outlook North America had 7,550 commercial aircraft in Increase in the number of domestic passengers in the region is anticipated to fuel commercial aviation activities in the region during the forecast period.

In terms of military aviation, North America has the largest fleet across the globe. The U.S. had a fleet size of approximately 13,398 aircraft in 2018.

Increase in government spending on military aircraft in North America is anticipated to drive military aviation in the region in the next few years. This, in turn, is projected to augment the aviation lubricants market in the region from 2019 and 2027.

Highly Competitive Market Led by Large Number of Small and Medium Players

The global aviation lubricants market is oligopolistic in nature. A small number of large- and medium-sized players operate in the global aviation lubricants market. The top three players, i.e. ExxonMobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell Plc., and Total Group, accounted for a collective share of approximately 60% of the global aviation lubricants market in 2018. Among these, ExxonMobil Corporation accounted for a major share of the global aviation lubricants market. The company has a wide distribution network and operates across all major regions. ExxonMobil Corporation focuses on developing new aviation lubricant solutions.

In October 2016, ExxonMobil Corporation announced that its Port Allen production plant for aviation lubricants located in Louisiana, the U.S., had achieved full production capacity for the entire line of Mobil Jet engine lubricants. The facility is spread over 90,000 square feet, and is part of investments worth US$ 200 Mn to expand the company’s integrated chemical and lubricants complex in Baton Rouge, Louisiana (the U.S.), which is already one of the largest petrochemical hubs in the world. The facility is expected to help meet the rising demand for high-performance synthetic aviation lubricants in the U.S. in the next few years.

Global Aviation Lubricants Market: Research Scope

Aviation Lubricants Market by Product

Engine Oils Turbine Engine Oils Piston Engine Oils

Hydraulic Fluids

Greases

Others

Aviation Lubricants Market by Aircraft

Business Jets & Turboprop Planes

Large Commercial Jets

Piston Engine Aircraft

Defense Aircraft

Helicopters

Others

Aviation Lubricants Market by Type

Mineral Oils

Semi-synthetic & Synthetic Oils

Bio-based Oils

Others

