The end-use Industries to Help the Lichen Sclerosus Treatment market stand in a good stead between 2020 and 2030

Lichen sclerosus is a chronic disorder of the skin, affecting the genital and anal areas. However, in some serious cases, they may appear on upper body such as arms and breast regions. According to various studies, lichen sclerosus is most common in females (after menopause), uncommon in adult males, and very rare in children. Lichen sclerosus appears by forming white spots on the affected regions, the spots may be glossy and smooth in appearance, if untreated they develop into bigger patches. In addition, lichen sclerosus may result in red or purple colored bruises, skin becomes more prone to tear, itching and bleeding. The main cause of lichen sclerosus is still unknown, it is believed to be caused by hyper-immunity reactions or by hormonal imbalance. An individual with previous skin destruction around genital or anal region, are more susceptible to develop lichen sclerosus. Corticosteroids are mainly used for the treatment and management of lichen sclerosus. Women with vulva’s lichen sclerosus are at a high risk of causing vulvar cancer.

Lichen Sclerosus Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growth of lichen sclerosus treatment market is mainly driven by the increasing prevalence of immune system disorders, especially in females. In addition, hormonal misbalance is a general symptom in females undergoing menopause and are more liable to develop lichen sclerosus, and thereby, boosts the growth of lichen sclerosus market. The other factors driving the growth of lichen sclerosus is high susceptibility towards causative microorganisms, which tends to propel the overall growth of lichen sclerosus treatment market. However, the growth of lichen sclerosus market can be hampered owing to the lack of awareness among the population. The majority of population considers lichen sclerosus as a general infection which can be eradicated by itself. Moreover, other factors such as no availability of proper treatment or no exact drug formulation available in the market for treating lichen sclerosus can impede the growth of lichen sclerosus treatment market.

Lichen Sclerosus Treatment Market: Segmentation

The global lichen sclerosus treatment market can be segmented on the basis of form, mode of administration, distribution channel, and region.

On the basis of form, global lichen sclerosus treatment market can be segmented as:

Creams

Solutions

Tablets

On the basis of mode of administration, global lichen sclerosus treatment market can be segmented as:

Topical

Oral

Injection

Others

On the basis of distribution channel, global lichen sclerosus treatment market can be segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacies

Clinics

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Drug Stores

On the basis of region, global lichen sclerosus treatment market can be segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Lichen Sclerosus Treatment Market: Overview

Lichen sclerosus treatment market is expected to show healthy growth during the forecast period. Based on the location such as upper body part, treatment is not often required, therefore, patches fade away after a certain time, but if lichen sclerosus appears in the genital area, treatment is mandatory. If it remains untreated, patches become enlarged and can cause discomfort during sex, urination, and any other activities. In addition, over a period of time, lichen sclerosus can develop into skin cancer. The overall lichen sclerosus treatment market creates lucrative opportunities for manufacturers and investors owing to the fact that there are no exact treatment options available in the market. Moreover, there are very few industries engaging in developing or marketing treatment for lichen sclerosus, thereby, opens a gateway for third party investors in lichen sclerosus treatment market.

Lichen Sclerosus Treatment Market: Region Wise Outlook

Geographically, global lichen sclerosus treatment market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America holds the largest market share, followed by Europe owing to more sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and ease of availability of treatment options. In addition, other factors such as favorable reimbursement policies also boosts the growth of lichen sclerosus treatment market in North America. Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow at a rapid rate over the forecast period owing to factors such as presence of large population base in this region, including large geriatric population, and increasing healthcare facilities, and increasing investment by the public or private bodies, which propels the growth of lichen sclerosus treatment market. However, regions such as Latin America, Middle East and Africa show a steady growth during the forecast year due to the lack of awareness about the disease and its treatment, and dearth of skilled professional in these regions, but, these regions are anticipated to provide ample opportunities during the forecast period.

Lichen Sclerosus Treatment Market: Key Players

Some of the market participants in the global lichen sclerosus treatment are

AstraZeneca plc

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Sandoz AG (Novartis AG)

Sanofi S.A.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Zylera Pharmaceuticals.

