The Ultrasound Table Market to generate more revenue from North America and Europe

Ultrasound is an imaging technique that uses sound waves to capture images of internal body parts such as contour, size and appearance of organs, vessels and tissues or to identify abnormality such as tumors. The conventional ultrasound captures the images in flat, thin units of the body. Developments in ultrasound technology involve three-dimensional (3-D) ultrasound which modifies the sound wave data into the 3-Dimentional images. The technique is accomplished to detect impairment or disease in that region of body. The tables used in the medical ultrasound has significant role in addressing injury among sonologists. Depending on area to be imaged, ultrasound table are bifurcated as Women’s Imaging Table, General 3-Section Table, General with Fowler Table, General Rectangular Top Table, Multi-Specialty Table, Echocardiography Table and Vascular Table with & without Fowler. Ultrasound imaging is most preferred in pregnant women. Ultrasound is simple, non-invasive, less expensive and real time imaging procedures that is preferred all over the globe and these technicalities are responsible for the rapid growth of ultrasound device market, eventually ultrasound table market.

In all the globally available medical imaging techniques, ultrasound imaging is most preferred for pregnant women owing to shunning the use of ionizing radiations consequently, increasing market revenue share. The rapid growth in the market of ultrasound tables can be attributed to the factors such as increasing patient population pool for chronic disorders, technological advancements and non-invasive therapeutic techniques. With the surge in the ultrasound devices industry, the ultrasound table services market is also projected to increase in the forecast period. The demand for medical ultrasound devices is progressively convergent with the rate of industrial development, particularly in the field of portable ultrasound tables. Moreover, novelties in technology such as advent of 3D & 4D imaging is emerging opportunities for the player. Lack of skilled personnel, unavailability of reimbursement scenario are few factors restraining the growth of ultrasound table market.

The global market for ultrasound tables is segmented on basis of type of operation, application, technology, end user and geography:

Segmentation by operation type Electric Hydraulic Manual

Segmentation by Application type Specialized General

Segmentation by Technology No Motion table 2 Motion table 3 Motion table 4 Motion table

Segmentation by End user Bariatric Obstetrics

Segmentation by Geography North America Latin America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Arica



By the Technology involved, the market of ultrasound table is divided on the basis of degree of freedom as no motion, two motion, three motion and four motion. Segmentation on the basis of end user is dominated by bariatric due to the wide application of technique in the segment. The increasing players in the market intensifies the competition. The improvisation of cost effectiveness, reliability, safe procedure and low risk of cavitation increase the demand of ultrasound technique, consequently, increasing number of service providers in the ultrasound table market.

By regional presence, ultrasound table market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America will continue to dominate the market followed by Europe owing to the increase in number of diagnostic imaging center and technological advancement in imaging system. Asia-Pacific countries are anticipated to be the fastest emerging market due to increasing prevalence of diseases and advancement in healthcare sectors. Japan is ruling the Asian market owing to the availability of advanced manufacturers.

Some globally leading key players in the ultrasound table market are

Biodex Medical Systems Inc.

Oakworks Solutions

Imaging Solutions

Agfa-Gevaert NV

Boston Scientific

GE Healthcare

Hitachi Medical Corporation

Toshiba Medical System Corporation.

