Acuity: Increase Demand with COVID-19 impact analysis on Gaming Simulator Market

The Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak has a significant impact on the gaming simulator market. The sustainability of this market is mainly attributed to the rapid adoption of simulators system-based game zones, across the world. Though the markets are shut down in order to reduce the negative impact of COVID-19, only the hardware manufacturing of video games is badly impacted. However, the popularity of video gaming has astonishingly increased during the pandemic situation. For instance, According to the publication Verizon, video game usage in the U.S. has reached up to 75% since the quarantine situations. Furthermore, numerous countries across the world have implemented lockdowns. Therefore, many market players of the global gaming industries are emphasizing on technological advancements, game launching, and others. For instance, in April 2020 WSA (Winchester School of Art) officially launched its final year virtual Arcade in the COVID-19 pandemic situation. In addition, the Steam store gaming platform has been offering discounts around 80% for most popular games. By the implementation of these strategies, the global players of this industry are preparing for post-COVID impact. During this unprecedented situation, we are helping our clients in understanding the impact of COVID19 on the Global Gaming simulator.

As per a new report published by Research Dive, the global gaming simulator is set to generate a revenue of $20,433.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 22.1% during the period of forecast.

The segmentation of the market has been done on the basis of type, component, end-use industry, and region. The report provides key insights on drivers, restraints, opportunities, vital segments, and leading players of the global market.

Factors Affecting the Market Growth

As per our analyst estimates, the substantial growth of the global gaming simulator market is mainly driven by the advancement in gaming simulators to enhance the player’s gaming experience by the addition of a real-life touch with simulation and graphics. However, the low product penetration in developing countries along with the high cost of gaming simulators will hamper the growth of the global gaming simulator market.

Software segment of global simulator market will have rapid growth During 2020-27

On the basis of component, the global market for gaming simulator is categorized into software and hardware. The software market accounted for $9,808.3 million in 2026 and is expected to grow at 23.0%, throughout the period of forecast.

Shooting segment of the global market for simulator market will have significant growth throughout the forecast period

On the basis of type, the global gaming simulator market is fragmented into shooting, fighting, and racing. The market size for the shooting segment was valued at $5,844.1 million in 2026 and is all set to rise at a CAGR of 22.4% during the period of forecast. The availability of influential FPS (first-person shooting) games platforms along with the tremendous variety in maps are the responsible factors for the growth of the global simulator market.

The residential segment of the global market for simulator market will have major growth during the projected period

On the basis of the end-use industry, the global gaming simulator market is classified into commercial and residential. The market size for the residential segment accounted for $9,808.3 million in 2026 and is all set to surge at a CAGR of 24.5% during the forecast period; this is mainly because global leaders for the global gaming simulator industry are emphasizing highly on the enhancement in the quality of graphic along with the increase in the attractiveness of interface.

Geographical Analysis and Major Market Players

On the basis of region, the global for gaming simulator market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia-Pacific Gaming simulator market accounted for $5,374.1 million in 2026 and is projected to increase at 22.8% CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of cost-effective gaming solutions with Augmented Reality(AR), Virtual Reality(VR), Mixed Reality(MR/XR) particularly in China, South Korea, and Japan. The major players of the global gaming simulator market include D-BOX TECHNOLOGIES INC., CXC Simulators, Eleetus., Villers Enterprises Ltd, Vesaro, Playseat B.V., Hammacher Schlemmer & Company, Inc., AeonSim, Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc., and RSEAT Ltd.

