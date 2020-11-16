Pyrogen Testing Market – Top Key Players and Industry Outlook

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, ‘Pyrogen Testing Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027’. According to the report, the global Pyrogen Testing market was valued at US$ 742.0 Mn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2019 to 2027.

Overview

Pyrogens are substances that cause fever, post administration of an injection. Increase in body temperature and body ache are prominent reactions caused due to injection of harmful pyrogens into the body

Pyrogen testing determines the presence of endotoxin substances. The test has become important for analysis of fever-inducing substances in parenteral drugs

Monocyte activation test (MAT), LAL test and rabbit pyrogen test are various types of pyrogen tests.

Limulus amebocyte lysate (LAL) test is used to measure the concentration of endotoxins of gram-negative bacteria

Rabbit pyrogen test is an alternative assay for detection of endotoxin and involves injection of a small amount of batched test material into a rabbit’s blood stream

North America dominated the global pyrogen testing market in 2018 and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. New drug approvals by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and increase in demand for pyrogen testing for medical devices are expected to drive the pyrogen testing market in North America.

Promising Product Pipeline and Increasing Drug Approvals to Drive Market

Key drivers of the growth of pyrogen testing market is promising products under research pipeline and recent product approvals for regulatory authorities such as FDA

Increase in number of market players engaged in development of promising technologies & methods, enabling the launch of new products in future, is expected to drive the growth of the market

Limulus Amoebocyte Lysate (LAL) Test Segment to Dominate Market

Based on test type, the global pyrogen testing market has been divided into monocyte activation test (MAT), limulus amoebocyte lysate (LAL) test, rabbit pyrogen test, and others

The LAL test segment dominated the global pyrogen testing market in 2018 and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period

Reagents to be Highly Lucrative Segment

In terms of component, the global pyrogen testing market has been classified into instruments, kits and reagents

The reagents segment dominated the pyrogen testing market due to increase in market penetration by emerging players and rise in of reagents for pyrogen testing are expected to boost the growth of the market

Pharmaceutical Companies to be Highly Lucrative Segment

In terms of end-user, the global pyrogen testing market has been classified into pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, medical device companies and others

The pharmaceutical companies segment dominated the pyrogen testing market owing to increase in demand for pyrogen testing for pharmaceutical industry and strong growth of pharmaceutical companies in emerging countries

North America to Dominate Global Market

In terms of region, the global pyrogen testing market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global Pyrogen Testing market in 2018, followed by Europe.

Competitive Landscape

The global pyrogen testing market is fragmented in terms of number of players. Key players in the global market includeThermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Associates of Cape Cod, Inc., Merck KGaA, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., GenScript, Lonza Group, Sanquin, and WuXi AppTec, Hyglos GmbH – a bioMérieux Company, Wako Chemicals USA, Inc. among others

