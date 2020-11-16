Fractional Flow Reserve Market Industry Analysis, Challenges, Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Fractional Flow Reserve Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global fractional flow reserve market grew at a CAGR of around 10% during 2014-2019. Fractional flow reserve (FFR) measures the pressure differences between coronary artery stenosis in cardiac catheterization. It compares the maximum achievable blood flow in a diseased coronary artery with that of a normal coronary artery. FFR consists of minute guidewires that penetrate through arteries and help surgeons in determining the requirement of surgical procedures, such as stenting or angioplasty. It is extensively utilized across several healthcare facilities, such as hospitals and surgery centers.

The rising geriatric population who are more prone to cardiovascular diseases is augmenting the demand for FFR. Moreover, the growing prevalence of obesity, hypertension, high blood sugar and cholesterol levels, is also driving the adoption of FFR in diagnosing numerous heart-based chronic disorders. Furthermore, as per the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions (SCAI), FFR provides valuable insights post angiography that helps in improving outcomes among patients in acute coronary syndrome (ACS) and stable coronary artery disease (CAD). Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global fractional flow reserve market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global fractional flow reserve market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, product, application and end user.

Breakup by Product:

FFR Guidewires

FFR Monitoring Systems

Breakup by Application:

Multi-Vessel Coronary Artery Disease

Single-Vessel Coronary Artery Disease

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

Abbott Laboratories

ACIST Medical Systems Inc. (Bracco S.p.A.)

Boston Scientific Corporation

CathWorks Ltd.

Heartflow Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medis Medical Imaging Systems B.V.

Opsens Inc.

Pie Medical Imaging B.V. (Esaote Group)

Siemens Healthineers AG

Terumo Medical Corporation

