Fencing Equipment Market Industry Analysis, Challenges, Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Fencing Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global fencing equipment market experienced moderate growth during 2014-2019. Fencing is a recreational sports wherein two players use a sword to attack and defend according to the set movements and rules. It involves both physical and mental workouts, that include plans against opponents of varying skill levels. The sport’s objective is to score a point by hitting the target of the opponent with the weapon before them. Fencing equipment primarily involves plastrons, jackets, gloves, chest protectors, masks, breeches and knickers, shoes and socks, costumes, and weapons, such as the foil, epee fencing, and saber.
With the increasing consumption of fast foods, sedentary consumer lifestyles, and the high prevalence of lifestyle diseases, there is a growing need for fitness activities like fencing. Besides this, the rising adoption of fencing robots for assisting fencers in training, warming up, and preparing for different competitions, is also augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the increasing number of fencing clubs and organizations across the globe is further catalyzing the demand for fencing equipment. Several advanced technologies are being adopted to increase the speed of the robots that assist the fencers in becoming stronger and more competitive. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global fencing equipment market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.
Key Market Segmentation:
IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global fencing equipment market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, product, end-user and end-user.
Breakup by Product:
- Protective Clothing
- Fencing Jacket
- Plastrons
- Others
- Weapons
- Foil
- Epee
- Sabre
- Masks
- Others
Breakup by End User:
- Men
- Women
- Children
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Online
- Offline
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape Key Player:
- Absolute Fencing Gear
- Alliance Fencing Equipment
- AllStar Fencing (US) Limited
- American Fencers Supply
- Blade Fencing Equipment
- Blue Gauntlet Fencing
- Fencing Armor
- Leon Paul
- PBT Fencing
- Triplette Competition Arms
- Victory Fencing Gear
