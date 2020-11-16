Fencing Equipment Market Industry Analysis, Challenges, Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Fencing Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global fencing equipment market experienced moderate growth during 2014-2019. Fencing is a recreational sports wherein two players use a sword to attack and defend according to the set movements and rules. It involves both physical and mental workouts, that include plans against opponents of varying skill levels. The sport’s objective is to score a point by hitting the target of the opponent with the weapon before them. Fencing equipment primarily involves plastrons, jackets, gloves, chest protectors, masks, breeches and knickers, shoes and socks, costumes, and weapons, such as the foil, epee fencing, and saber.

With the increasing consumption of fast foods, sedentary consumer lifestyles, and the high prevalence of lifestyle diseases, there is a growing need for fitness activities like fencing. Besides this, the rising adoption of fencing robots for assisting fencers in training, warming up, and preparing for different competitions, is also augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the increasing number of fencing clubs and organizations across the globe is further catalyzing the demand for fencing equipment. Several advanced technologies are being adopted to increase the speed of the robots that assist the fencers in becoming stronger and more competitive. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global fencing equipment market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global fencing equipment market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, product, end-user and end-user.

Breakup by Product:

Protective Clothing Fencing Jacket Plastrons Others

Weapons Foil Epee Sabre

Masks

Others

Breakup by End User:

Men

Women

Children

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

Absolute Fencing Gear

Alliance Fencing Equipment

AllStar Fencing (US) Limited

American Fencers Supply

Blade Fencing Equipment

Blue Gauntlet Fencing

Fencing Armor

Leon Paul

PBT Fencing

Triplette Competition Arms

Victory Fencing Gear

