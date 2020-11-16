United States Feed Additives Market Industry Analysis, Challenges, Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “United States Feed Additives Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global United States feed additives market is currently witnessing moderate growth. Feed additives refer to the dietary supplements that are used for enhancing animal health and metabolism. They primarily include feeding attractants, immunostimulants, probiotics, acidifiers, and essential oils, that help in improving animal growth and reproduction. Furthermore, feed additives provide animals with essential nutrients and minerals, which enhance their digestive functioning and palatability preservation.

In the U.S., the rising consumption of processed meat and increased awareness towards cattle health are primarily augmenting the demand for feed additives. Moreover, growing demand for livestock-based products, including dairy and poultry items, has led to the inclusion of advanced animal husbandry techniques which is further propelling the market for feed additives in the country. Additionally, the implementation of stringent government regulations against the use of antibiotics in cattle rearing is driving the demand for organic feed additives. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of livestock related-diseases, coupled with the growing demand for lipid encapsulation, nano-emulsification, and bioavailability enhancement, is also catalyzing the demand for innovative products in the market. On account of these factors, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit moderate growth in the coming years.

Breakup by Source:

Synthetic

Natural

Breakup by Product Type:

Amino Acids Lysine Methionine Threonine Tryptophan

Phosphates Monocalcium Phosphate Dicalcium Phosphate Mon0-Dicalcium Phosphate Defulorinated Phosphate Tricalcium Phosphate Others

Vitamins Fat-Soluble Water-Soluble

Acidifiers Propionic Acid Formic Acid Citric Acid Lactic Acid Sorbic Acid Malic Acid Acetic Acid Others

Carotenoids Astaxanthin Canthaxanthin Lutein Beta-Carotene

Enzymes Phytase Protease Others

Mycotoxin Detoxifiers Binders Modifiers

Flavors and Sweeteners Flavors Sweeteners

Antibiotics Tetracycline Penicillin Others

Minerals Potassium Calcium Phosphorus Magnesium Sodium Iron Zinc Copper Manganese Others

Antioxidants Bha Bht Ethoxyquin Others

Non-Protein Nitrogen Urea Ammonia Others

Preservatives Mold Inhibitors Anticaking Agents

Phytogenics Essential Oils Herbs and Spices Oleoresin Others

Probiotics Lactobacilli Stretococcus Thermophilus Bifidobacteria Yeast



Breakup by Livestock:

Ruminants Calves Dairy Cattle Beef Cattle Others

Poultry Broilers Layers Breeders

Swine Starters Growers Sows

Aquatic Animal

Others

Breakup by Form:

Dry

Liquid

Breakup by Region:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

