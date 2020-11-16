Green Data Center Market Industry Analysis, Challenges, Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2020-2025

According to the latest research report by IMARC group, titled “Green Data Center Market: Global Size, Share, Growth, Demand, Industry Trends and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global green data center market grew at a CAGR of around 18% during 2014-2019. A green data center is an eco-friendly facility accommodating computers and servers for storage, management, and data distribution. It mainly operates on solar, wind or hydropower, and offers high energy efficiency and reduced carbon emissions. Few commonly used components in green data centers are energy-conserving power supply, centralized humidification, servers, routers, HVAC and LED systems. Unlike conventional data centers, these systems segregate workload, offer centralized control, secure data migration, and provide next-generation storage experience to the user.

The rising demand for energy-efficient computing systems due to rapid digitization across industries is driving the market for a green data center. Moreover, the increasing utilization of efficient data centers to store and manage the expanding data volume is also escalating the market growth. Green data centers are generally constructed with on-site wind and solar farms located on the terrace of the building or facility. They also use the wastewater by recycling it for cooling purposes. Additionally, the introduction of low-emission building materials, paints, carpets, waste recycling systems, and sustainable landscaping to construct green data centers is further strengthening the market growth. Manufacturers are also utilizing alternative technologies, including evaporative cooling, heat pumps, photovoltaic cells, and catalytic converters, to produce energy-efficient systems. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global green data center market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

Breakup by Component:

Solutions Power Systems Servers Monitoring and Management Systems Networking Systems Cooling Systems Others

Services System Integration Services Maintenance and Support Services Training and Consulting Services



Breakup by Data Center Type:

Colocation Data Centers

Managed Service Data Centers

Cloud Service Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

Healthcare

BFSI

Government

Telecom and IT

Others

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

Cisco Technology Inc.

Dell EMC Inc.

Eaton Corporation

Ericsson Inc.

Fujitsu Limited (Furukawa Group)

HCL Technologies Limited

Hitachi Ltd

HP Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

IBM

Microsoft Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG and Vertiv Co

