Impact of COVID-19 on Sourcing Software Market 2020 | Size, Growth, Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2030

Sourcing Software: Introduction

Sourcing software is also known as e-sourcing or eSourcing software. Strategic sourcing software focuses on the selection and identification of suppliers. Sourcing software has some similar functions as procurement software; or we can say that it is a module which falls under the category of procurement software.

Sourcing software offers numerous features such as eRFx (electronic request for “X”) management, document management, side-by-side comparison tool, integration (esourcing forum), and reporting to customers

The global sourcing software market is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, due to increase in demand for cloud-based sourcing software among organizations

Global Sourcing Software Market: Dynamics

Global Sourcing Software Market: Key Drivers and Restraints

Increase in demand for automation of sourcing processes such as supplier-bidding, invoice RFx, supplier negotiation, supplier evaluation, and supplier selection as well as other sourcing activities, is expected to boost the sourcing software market during the forecast period. This is primarily because automating sourcing process or activities helps customers to avoid loss at many stages of the sourcing process; supports in gaining end-to-end visibility in the supply chain management systems; and remove manual errors in supply chain systems.

Rise in adoption of cloud-based sourcing software among organizations are expected to boost the demand for sourcing software across the globe. This is primarily because cloud-based sourcing software have lower deployment cost and a pay-per-use billing model for IT-related services.

Increase in online shopping and significant shifts in consumer buying patterns have pushed the demand to effectively manage inventory and other sourcing processes. This, in turn, is projected to drive the global sourcing software market in the next few years.

Rise in demand from end-users for simplifying and synchronizing the supply chain management system is estimated to propel the global sourcing software market during the forecast period

Emergence of digital technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and the Internet of Things (IoT) across the globe is anticipated to boost the demand for sourcing software during the forecast period

However, data security and privacy concern are expected to hamper the sourcing software market during the forecast period

Increase in dynamic sourcing service requirements is projected to restrain the global sourcing software market in the next few years

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Sourcing Software Market

Increase in cases of COVID-19 across the globe is resulting in economic slowdown. Developed countries are strongly affected by this pandemic. Most of the manufacturing or production of goods are temporarily suspended all over the world. Businesses have adverse impact in most of the countries due to partial or full lock down. This, in turn, is projected to indirectly hinder the global sourcing software market in the next few years.

Lack of industrial activity is expected to result in low cash flows, further impacting the funding of projects. However, companies are collaborated with technology giants to develop industrial digitalization technologies to minimize the negative consequences of COVID-19 pandemic on the supply chain and their businesses.

North America to Hold Major Share of Global Sourcing Software Market

In terms of region, the global sourcing software market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

North America dominated the global sourcing software market in 2019, due to the high need to optimize procurement through accurate sourcing process

The sourcing software market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. This can be attributed to growing foreign player investments in the countries such as India. For instance, GAP Inc., Tesco.com, and Walmart Inc., are sourcing their products from India and planned for establishing their sourcing centers.

Global Sourcing Software Market: Competition Landscape

Several local, regional, and international players are active in the sourcing software market with a strong presence. Rapid technological advancements have led to opportunities in the global sourcing software market. Sourcing software vendors are focused on inorganic growth strategy such as strategic collaborations and merger and acquisition activities with technology partners to develop innovative and advanced solutions to improve their offerings and market reach.

Key Players Operating in Global Sourcing Software Market

Ariba Inc.

Capgemini SE

Coupa Software Incorporated

IBM Corporation

Infor Inc.

JAGGAER, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Zycus Inc.

SAP SE

Global Sourcing Software Market: Research Scope

Global Sourcing Software Market, by Deployment

On-premise

Cloud

Global Sourcing Software Market, by Enterprise Size

Small and Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Global Sourcing Software Market, by End-user

IT and Telecommunication

Healthcare

Government

Manufacturing

Retail & E-commerce

transportation & Logistics

Others

Global Sourcing Software Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



