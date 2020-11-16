Impact of COVID-19 on Hybrid IT Infrastructure (Management) Software Market 2019 | Size, Growth, Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2030

Global Hybrid IT Infrastructure (Management) Software Market: Introduction

Hybrid IT is a method where an enterprise uses cloud based services and in-house services to complete its entire pool of information technology resources. Hybrid IT model allows organizations to lease a portion of its necessary IT resources from a private or public cloud service supplier. A hybrid infrastructure combines private, managed and public clouds and traditional IT. Hybrid IT infrastructure (management) software is helpful as it allows organizations to combine, unify and scale up resources, thus, increasing its functionality to create highly adaptive and responsive IT infrastructure.

Hybrid IT infrastructure (management) software offers wide-ranging choices for providing IT services. From a strategic outlook, it allows IT decision makers to align particular technology platforms with particular workloads and applications and meet unique requirements of different business groups, suppliers, units and customers. To gain these benefits, enterprises implement different methods to manage and leverage a mixed IT infrastructure. As a part of this approach, enterprises are implementing change management procedures through the entire IT landscape to reduce business disturbance and increase service consistency, even during great change. Thus hybrid IT infrastructure (management) software can be a norm and an asset for the enterprise.

The lock-down by governments in various countries on the basis of Coronavirus has a negative impact on the IT industry. The number of IT firms or other business firms is temporarily suspended owing to a lockdown, which significantly impacts the development of the global market.

Global Hybrid IT Infrastructure (Management) Software Market: Dynamics

Increasing adoption of various deployment model A hybrid IT infrastructure (management) software is a combination of public clouds, private clouds and on-premise data centers. Enterprise applications and systems can be installed on any of these environments, depending on the tactical requirements, the required outcome and strategic business need. The increased adoption of various deployment models, private, public and hybrid cloud, is boosting the hybrid IT infrastructure (management) software market growth. Enterprises are adopting hybrid IT infrastructure (management) software to deliver services across private and public environment with a single user experience. This would help to reduce the overall IT management costs in a streamlined manner and simplify the provisioning experience. Further, increasing demand from government & small and medium enterprises, economic growth and scalable resources are the major factors driving the hybrid IT infrastructure (management) software market growth. However, there are certain restraints that can hinder the growth of the market as disconnected hybrid IT infrastructure (management) software can cause service delays and disruptions. Further, securing and managing a mix of hybrid IT infrastructure (management) software can be complicated and costly, specifically when data can reside nearly anywhere. Furthermore, there is a huge opportunity for all the cloud companies as more organizations are moving towards implementing hybrid IT infrastructure (management) software services.



North America Led the Global Market in 2019

Based on region, the global Hybrid IT Infrastructure (Management) Software market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share, key reason is the growing use of data centers and increasing trend of large enterprises combining public and private operations.

Key Players Operating in the Global Market

Key players operating in the global Hybrid IT Infrastructure (Management) Software market are listed below:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Google, Inc.

Global Hybrid IT Infrastructure (Management) Software Market: Research Scope

Global Hybrid IT Infrastructure (Management) Software Market, by Services

Managed Services

Professional Services

Global Hybrid IT Infrastructure (Management) Software Market, by Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises (SME)

Large Enterprises

Global Hybrid IT Infrastructure (Management) Software Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

