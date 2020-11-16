Impact of COVID-19 on Marine and Dock Gangways Market 2019 | Size, Growth, Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2027

Marine and Dock Gangways Market – Introduction
- Gangways are the narrow variable-sloped pedestrian passages that provide access from dock to ship. Gangways are mounted on ships, so as to facilitate stevedoring and offshore transfer of necessities to the ship. Marine and dock gangways are designed to enable the transit of people from ship-to-ground.
- Marine and dock gangways are designed conferring to the many marine construction standards. Gangways can be extremely advantageous in situations of an emergency. Marine gangways are highly useful for material transfer. Also, marine gangways are useful during maintenance activities and offshore construction.
- Furthermore, gangways are of two main types that is tower type or column type. Gangways are used for recompensing the relative movements between the different height platforms and the interconnected elements.
Marine and Dock Gangways Market – Market Dynamics
Key Drivers of the Marine and Dock Gangways Market
- Increasing demand for marine and dock gangways in oil & gas industry across developed and developing economies is expected to fuel the growth of the marine and dock gangways market.
- Growing of demand for marine and dock gangways in shipbuilding industry, and new port construction and expansion projects are expected to stimulate the growth of the marine and dock gangways market across the world.
- Rising defense budget to modernize and strengthen defense forces over the coming years across the word is expected to accelerate the growth of the marine and dock gangways market
- Increasing wholesale trade, expansion of new trade regions, and offshore wind energy projects worldwide are some of the factors that can boost the global marine & dock gangways market.
North America to Hold Significant Share of the Marine and Dock Gangways Market
- Demand for marine and dock gangways in North America is expected to increase significantly due to rising offshore exploration activities in the region. This in turn is expected to boost the marine and dock gangways market.
- Asia Pacific is expected to boost the growth of the marine and dock gangways market due to huge surge in demand from the defense sector in maintaining sovereignty of countries. This is expected to enhance the demand for marine and dock gangways across Asia Pacific.
- Rising of shipbuilding industry and port development projects by governments in Europe is expected to accelerate the growth of the marine and dock gangways market in the region.
- New port construction activities in Middle East & Africa and South America is expected to provide a huge drive to the marine and dock gangways market over the forecast period.
Marine and Dock Gangways Market – Competitive Landscape
Companies operating in the marine and dock gangways market are increasingly investing in research and development to introduce new and innovative techniques to manufacture marine and dock gangways. The marine and dock gangways market is highly fragmented due to the presence of numerous manufacturers in developed and developing regions. Furthermore, manufacturers are striving to gain a competitive edge by increased product differentiation.
Key players operating in the global marine and dock gangways market include:
- Alumidock
- Atlantic Marine & Aviation
- Bellamer
- Blue Water Marine & Dock Specialties
- Carbis Loadtec Group
- Connect-A-Dock
- Custom Marine Gangways & Dock Mfg, LLC
- FWM Inc.
- GatorDock (CMI Limited Company)
- HAGS
- Poralu Marine
- Safe Harbor Access Systems
- Verhoef Access Technology
Global Marine and Dock Gangways Market, Research scope
The global marine and dock gangways market can be segmented based on:
- Structure Type
- Walkway Type
- Operation
- Mobility
- Application/ Installation
- Material
- Region
Global Marine and Dock Gangways Market, by Structure Type
- Truss
- Beam
Global Marine and Dock Gangways Market, by Walkway Type
- Ramp
- Stairs/Ladders
- Treaded
Global Marine and Dock Gangways Market, by Operation
- Single Platform (Non-expandable)
- 2 Stage Expandable (Telescopic)
- Multistage Expandable
- Others
Global Marine and Dock Gangways Market, by Mobility
- Fixed
- Mobile
Global Marine and Dock Gangways Market, by Application/ Installation
- Port/Harbor
- Ship (container ship)
- Barges
- Vessels
- Offshore refineries/exploration plants
- Others
Global Marine and Dock Gangways Market, by Material
- Aluminum
- Steel & Metal Alloys
- Composite/Wood/Others
Global Marine and Dock Gangways Market, by Region
Regional analysis of the marine and dock gangways market includes:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Sweden
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
