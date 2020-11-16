Impact of COVID-19 on Marine and Dock Gangways Market 2019 | Size, Growth, Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2027

Marine and Dock Gangways Market – Introduction

Gangways are the narrow variable-sloped pedestrian passages that provide access from dock to ship. Gangways are mounted on ships, so as to facilitate stevedoring and offshore transfer of necessities to the ship. Marine and dock gangways are designed to enable the transit of people from ship-to-ground.

gangways are designed to enable the transit of people from ship-to-ground. Marine and dock gangways are designed conferring to the many marine construction standards. Gangways can be extremely advantageous in situations of an emergency. Marine gangways are highly useful for material transfer. Also, marine gangways are useful during maintenance activities and offshore construction.

Furthermore, gangways are of two main types that is tower type or column type. Gangways are used for recompensing the relative movements between the different height platforms and the interconnected elements.

Marine and Dock Gangways Market – Market Dynamics

Key Drivers of the Marine and Dock Gangways Market

Increasing demand for marine and dock gangways in oil & gas industry across developed and developing economies is expected to fuel the growth of the marine and dock gangways market.

Growing of demand for marine and dock gangways in shipbuilding industry, and new port construction and expansion projects are expected to stimulate the growth of the marine and dock gangways market across the world.

Rising defense budget to modernize and strengthen defense forces over the coming years across the word is expected to accelerate the growth of the marine and dock gangways market

Increasing wholesale trade, expansion of new trade regions, and offshore wind energy projects worldwide are some of the factors that can boost the global marine & dock gangways market.

North America to Hold Significant Share of the Marine and Dock Gangways Market

Demand for marine and dock gangways in North America is expected to increase significantly due to rising offshore exploration activities in the region. This in turn is expected to boost the marine and dock gangways market.

Asia Pacific is expected to boost the growth of the marine and dock gangways market due to huge surge in demand from the defense sector in maintaining sovereignty of countries. This is expected to enhance the demand for marine and dock gangways across Asia Pacific.

Rising of shipbuilding industry and port development projects by governments in Europe is expected to accelerate the growth of the marine and dock gangways market in the region.

New port construction activities in Middle East & Africa and South America is expected to provide a huge drive to the marine and dock gangways market over the forecast period.

Marine and Dock Gangways Market – Competitive Landscape

Companies operating in the marine and dock gangways market are increasingly investing in research and development to introduce new and innovative techniques to manufacture marine and dock gangways. The marine and dock gangways market is highly fragmented due to the presence of numerous manufacturers in developed and developing regions. Furthermore, manufacturers are striving to gain a competitive edge by increased product differentiation.

Key players operating in the global marine and dock gangways market include:

Alumidock

Atlantic Marine & Aviation

Bellamer

Blue Water Marine & Dock Specialties

Carbis Loadtec Group

Connect-A-Dock

Custom Marine Gangways & Dock Mfg, LLC

FWM Inc.

GatorDock (CMI Limited Company)

HAGS

Poralu Marine

Safe Harbor Access Systems

Verhoef Access Technology

Global Marine and Dock Gangways Market, Research scope

The global marine and dock gangways market can be segmented based on:

Structure Type

Walkway Type

Operation

Mobility

Application/ Installation

Material

Region

Global Marine and Dock Gangways Market, by Structure Type

Truss

Beam

Global Marine and Dock Gangways Market, by Walkway Type

Ramp

Stairs/Ladders

Treaded

Global Marine and Dock Gangways Market, by Operation

Single Platform (Non-expandable)

2 Stage Expandable (Telescopic)

Multistage Expandable

Others

Global Marine and Dock Gangways Market, by Mobility

Fixed

Mobile

Global Marine and Dock Gangways Market, by Application/ Installation

Port/Harbor

Ship (container ship)

Barges

Vessels

Offshore refineries/exploration plants

Others

Global Marine and Dock Gangways Market, by Material

Aluminum

Steel & Metal Alloys

Composite/Wood/Others

Global Marine and Dock Gangways Market, by Region

Regional analysis of the marine and dock gangways market includes:

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Sweden Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Request For Customization:

