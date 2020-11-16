Embedded Computer Market Industry Analysis, Challenges, Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Embedded Computer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global embedded computer market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019. An embedded computer refers to a compact, microprocessor-based system that is operated by a real-time operating system (RTOS) and is located within a larger machine or device. It comprises of a combination of hardware devices and software that are designed to perform highly specific functions. The embedded computer receives the electronic data via sensors, that is measured by the microprocessor, and is further passed on to the mechanical components that perform specific functions. These computers are widely adopted for consumer electronics, automobiles, utilities, industrial automation, and medical equipment.

Rapid digitalization, coupled with the growing penetration of automated systems across diverse industrial verticals, is augmenting the demand for embedded computers. Moreover, embedded computing systems are widely adopted in the healthcare sector to analyze different data formats obtained via sensors, nodes, ultrasounds, X-rays, and computed tomography (CT) scans. Furthermore, several technological advancements have led to the integration of connected devices with the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI), thereby catalyzing the market growth. In addition to this, the emergence of advanced consumer electronics, coupled with several upgradations in wireless communication infrastructures, is further expected to drive the market for embedded computers. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global embedded computer market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global embedded computer market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, component type and end use industry.

Breakup by Component Type:

Software

Hardware Microprocessors Microcontrollers Digital Signal Processors Others



Breakup by End Use Industry:

Automotive/Transportation

Industrial Automation

Information and Communication Technology

Healthcare

Utilities

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

Advantech Co. Ltd.

Arm Limited

Fujitsu Limited (Furukawa Group)

Intel Corporation

International Business Corporation

Microchip Technology Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Qualcomm Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Texas Instruments Incorporated

